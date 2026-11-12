We spend months at a time living in hotels with our 2 dogs. It sounds like a vacation, but it doesn't always feel like one.

My husband and I have lived in hotels nationwide for the past two years. It's not easy, but we love the amenities and ability to travel to new places.

Living in hotels across the US for the past two years has been challenging, but we've made it work. Lilli HollandWe've found a steady routine, but living in a small space, sometimes without a kitchen, isn't easy.

For the majority of the past two years, "home" has meant living in differentMy husband's job regularly sends him to different cities around the US, and I go with him, with our two 45-pound dogs in tow. The four of us typically share a hotel room for three months at a time until the next assignment. — felt daunting.

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However, we were relieved that this job covered the accommodations, and we were willing to make them work. The first hotel room we stayed in didn't even have a kitchen. Lilli Holland, Florida, and Georgia. Between each stay, we either find a short-term apartment lease or stay with family, depending on how much time we have.

Even though I knew this living situation would be challenging, especially since I work as a private tutor and was previously taking college classes online, I wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to see new places and travel with my husband. Typically, each of our hotel rooms consists of a bed, a full bathroom, a refrigerator, a microwave, and sometimes a stovetop and dishwasher.

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Whether it's a full bedroom or a studio setup, a majority of the rooms we've stayed in have a living room space with a pullout couch.gaming consolesPlus, despite the small space, we still try to make our hotel room feel like home, especially during the holidays. Last fall, my family visited and brought classroom-style paper turkeys my mom made to add some festivity, and we also taped decorations to the picture frames already hanging on the walls.

Even though we're in a hotel, we still have a steady routine in place. My husband still goes to work. I still prepare our meals. We still go to the gym and have all the ordinary responsibilities that come with everyday life, just in an unfamiliar area.

We aren't sightseeing or treating every week like a getaway — we're living a normal life, but in a different location. One of the more unusual aspects of hotel living is navigating housekeeping, especially with our two dogs. For most places we've stayed, housekeepers are required to enter the room once a week. At our first hotel, the staff absolutely loved the dogs.

They would occasionally enter our room while I was away and give the dogs treats I'd left out for them. Unfortunately, not every place has been as thrilled about pets. At another hotel, the staff wasn't comfortable with the dogs, so I would need to take them out whenever the room needed cleaning.available for guests, usually for a fee.

But if that's not the case, I have to find a local laundromat, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it requires more planning. I love that the hotels we've stayed in so far have been in walkable areas, perfect for our two dogs. Lilli Holland Even with small routines in place, our lifestyle might look a lot more glamorous on the outside than it actually is.

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One of the biggest misconceptions is that we're constantly on vacation, when in reality, the initial excitement of being somewhere new generally wears off after the first couple of weeks. Despite the challenges, though, there are plenty of things I genuinely enjoy about our lifestyle. One of the biggest benefits is getting to experience different parts of the country for an extended period of time without having to plan a traditional vacation.

My husband rarely has the opportunity to take time off. He often works seven days a week, with shifts lasting 10 to 12 hours.

However, when he occasionally has a free day, we can explore nearby towns or attractions we might never have otherwise considered visiting — like Cumberland Island in Georgia or Bloomington, Indiana. The lifestyle has worked for me and my husband so far, and we plan to continue it for as long as we can. Lilli Holland When we're not exploring, I've found ways to enjoy the hotel space — including the amenities.

The lobby often doubles as my office most mornings after walking the dogs. Not only does it get me out of the room, but there's also usually complimentary coffee and some variation of a