Marc Zumoff is a legend among Sixers fans. 'Zoo' spent 27 years calling the team's games before coming in for a landing as a broadcasting professor at Temple.

On Jan. 15, 2018, the 76ers eked out a 117-111 home win against the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid notched 34 points, T.J. McConnell added a career-high 18 off the bench, and Ben Simmons was ejected alongside then-Raptor Kyle Lowry after they got in a shouting match.

Jaden Harper, who was 10 at the time, does not remember much about the game outside of it getting “chippy” in the fourth quarter. But he does remember who he met before tipoff. While watching pregame warmups, Harper was invited into the broadcasting booth. There, he was introduced to Marc Zumoff, the longtime Sixers television announcer.

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“Zoo” showed Harper the booth’s bells and whistles and — to Harper’s excitement — let him wear his headset. Almost nine years later, Harper is a sophomore sports media major at Temple . His sports broadcasting professor? Zumoff.