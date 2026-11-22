Mulaney’s latest Saturday Night Live triumph doubles as a how-to for curing an ailing season.

Sign up for The A.V. The writers lack the confidence to elevate needy hosts, and the younger additions to the cast have yet to make a collective case that they’re ready to shoulder the show.

And then came John Mulaney. Hosting the sixth episode of the season last week , Mulaney’s rising tide lifted every boat, his signature knowing comic authority buoying sketches that hardly needed the assistance. My colleague Jesse Hassenger called Mulaney’s resurrection of a truly dire-looking season “,” and I agree wholeheartedly.

Also read ‘SNL’ alum Bowen Yang apologizes for ‘upsetting’ antisemitic slur

Season 52 had sputtered along so unpromisingly that I feared even the mighty Mulaney would succumb to the creeping flop sweat and creative torpor. Instead, he pulled off something like a miracle. Mulaney is a double threat. Fronted by one of today’s most assured and hilarious stand-ups, with a persona melding old-school showmanship with sly observational insight, Mulaney’s seventh hosting gig showed off what a comedian with real stagecraft can do in the live sketch arena.

And as a former. Sometimes it’s largely an excuse to dig up old favorites. For more offbeat former cast members , the show typically leans into the host’s vibe, imbuing the rundown with flavors we didn’t realize we were missing.

Advertisement

Sadly, most returning cast-turned-hosts areAnd then there’s Mulaney, who wasn’t as closely associated with the show when he first hosted in 2018—he managed a few turns as a Weekend Update correspondent during his tenure, but his most prominent contributions toas a staffer were the Stefon spots he wrote with Hader. With the comic, actor, talk show host, and occasionally unwilling tabloid subject’s profile and comedic reputation steadily growing to household name status by 2026, long gone are the days where he could kick off an episode by joking about his supposed anonymity.

Mulaney’s seven stints as host have produced bangers: “Diner Lobster” spawned the rare recurring sketch starring a host, but each episode has produced top-tier sketches resurfaced in Tommy Brennan’s sundowning, judgmentally pigheaded father in the “Sister” commercial parody and in the dismantling of the self-congratulating future sellouts at “Woodstock. ” When Weekend Update took bites out of RFK Jr’s anti-vaxxer murderousness , it’s because Mulaney spilled first blood in the water. ’s modern DNA formed comic connective pathways.

When Ashley Padilla popped up for a second round of Kathy in Mulaney’s latest inevitable Broadway-flavored musical extravaganza, her “You talkin’ transpo? ” catchphrase slotted in seamlessly. Layering characters and jokes throughout a sketch show is such a staple of the sorts of groundbreaking comedyI still remember perking up like a bored dog hearing my leash jingle when Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant wordlessly floated through commercial bumpers in the 2017-2108 season as the then-newsworthy, respectively.

Much earlier in the show’s run handing the reins to guest director Francis Ford Coppola or letting Charles Grodin constantly break character to comment on the experience of makingallowed for show-long threads of meta-comedy. There are risks to this sort of experimentation , but here, Kathy’s unexpected in-episode recurrence performed the function of reminding viewers of what’s possible whenremembers its ossified format can still allow for playfulness and structural originality.

Advertisement

Was all this unity of tone and topicality Mulaney’s doing? I say yes. The very fact that the host not only appeared in but comedically drove the cold open was a statement that Mulaney was going to be at the wheel all night. Having claimed his place ashosting royalty, Mulaney routinely calls on fellow show alums to reinforce his sensibilities when he hosts.

He brought Bill Hader back to host one of his game show sketches in 2019, his fellowis credited on “Sister,” and Bowen Yang’s presence in last week’s episode was another indication of Mulaney having the pull to gather like-minded performers to help realize his vision for the night. Mulaney will even tinker with the show’s promos, as his deconstructionist take on the “” nature of those typically dire mandatory bumpers, enlisting James Austin Johnson’ Bob Dylan to do punch-up.

When Mulaney’s monologue echoed through later sketches on Saturday, it reinforced the comic authority of everything before and after. Mulaney may have personally authored only a small handful of the night’s winners, but watching this gem of an episode amidst the unprofitable litter of its season 52 predecessors, you can always hear his voice.

It’s not one that speaks in empty nostalgia or corny reverence for’s past—it’s one that knows and appreciates the show’s traditions, and delights in playing around with them. Not every host can be John Mulaney, but there are real lessons