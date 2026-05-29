‘We’re really hungry’: people trapped in Laos cave tell rescuers

Villagers trapped in Laos cave told rescuers that they’re feeling weak and are in need of food. One person said he’s experiencing chest pain and sore throat.

Villagers trapped in Laos cave told rescuers that they’re feeling weak and are in need of food. One person said he’s experiencing chest pain and sore throat.

An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses.

The Trump administration says it's setting up a"state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms. Video taken by specialist cave diver Norrased Palasing captures the intense mission to locate the missing villagers trapped inside a flooded Laos cave. Five of the seven were found alive Wednesday after a dangerous search operation. Two are still missing.

Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that restaurant and hotel owners aren’t legally required to serve tap water after a tourist filed a lawsuit against a hotel who refused to provide it. Five of the seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos sent messages to their families after rescuers found them alive.

More than a year after President Trump told Zelensky at the White House that Ukraine has “no cards” in the war with Russia, now the country says it does. CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks to Ukraine's Ambassador to the US on how the drones are reshaping the war.





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Villagers Rescued from Flooded Cave in Laos After Week-Long Ordeal; Two Still MissingRescue teams in Laos have successfully located five villagers who were trapped for more than a week in a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province. Two others remain missing as search operations continue in the difficult-to-access cavern.

Read more »

Villagers trapped in Laos cave found alive, two missingA group of villagers were trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos, for over a week, but five of them were found alive and two others are still missing. Rescue teams from Thailand and other countries joined the operation to help.

Read more »

Rescuers celebrate as they find missing villagers in flooded Laos caveThe villagers entered the cave in Xaisomboun province on May 19, but heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit and trapped seven people, according to Lao and Thai rescue teams involved in the operation.

Read more »

Villagers trapped in Laos cave send message to familiesFive of the seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos sent messages to their families after rescuers found them alive.

Read more »