We’re Now Offering a $20 Million Reward for Info on the “Obliterated” Iranian Nuclear Program

That Iranian nuclear program seems to be getting less obliterated all the time, if you ask us.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Is it just us, or does that Iranian nuclear program seem to be getting less and less “obliterated” on a daily basis?

Despite its use as justification by war hawks for decades upon decades, those who have wanted to rationalize a conflict with Iran have always managed to get members of the media to credulously report that the country is “weeks away” from creating a nuclear weapon at any given point. That somehow remains true despitethat the U.S. military had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program during the opening rounds of strikes in February, which itself occurred just months after the U.S. intelligence communitythat Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon.

Also read Judge blasts administration for planning to deport Iranian immigrants back to Iran during wartime

” So naturally, we are now posting a reward of $20 million in exchange for information/intelligence about the nuclear program that Trump said doesn’t exist. Make sense? You can only chuckle, really, at the way this particular topic manages to make U.S. military and intelligence leaders simultaneously report things that directly contradict each other from day to day, depending on what propaganda outcome is desired. The U.S. wants to project strength in this moment?

Well then, we totally wiped out all Iranian capacity to fight. But ah, the U.S. wants to justify further strikes because the war with our defeated enemy continues to drag on? Well then, it seems the nuclear program is again a few days away from killing us all. Unless it’s not.

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Guess we’d better advertise a $20 million reward from the State Department to find out, throughAlthough really, you could also just call such a program Traitor Bucks or something, given that only a member of Iran’s military, bureaucracy or scientific community would likely have any information of value. Nor should that person actually expect to receive any cash whatsoever, given that:The state department, like a local sheriff’s office, will find any excuse it needs to in order to not pay an advertised reward.

These are people studying under the learning tree of Donald Trump, the man whose proudest quality is avoiding ever having to pay any of his contractors. You could probably personally present the State Department with an 18-wheeler containing all of the country’s enriched uranium, and they would still find a way not to pay you a cent.

As for the broader Iran War conflict, things have remained at roughly the same steady simmer that they’ve been at in recent weeks, with neither the immediate post-midterm surrender that Trump predicted, nor the full-scale reignition of hostilities that many of us were prepared for–perhaps withthere’s a desire to wait and see what kind of internal upheavals play out in the wake of the most lopsided midterm loss for the GOP in half a century. The U.S. has continued to engage inthat “I’m not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to.

” Which … remains a hell of a thing to say to voters headed to the polls, when the war you’re talking about is nearly universally unpopular. Leave it to the genius political instincts of our POTUS to forge ahead on those types of statements.

In the same pre-election interviews, Trump freely admitted that he and the military were mulling over fresh strikes directly related to the Iranian nuclear program, saying that the U.S. might have to strike Iran’s extremely fortified Pickaxe Mountain, the underground bunker system where intelligence believes the country has moved most of the supplies and equipment for its nuclear material enrichment program. As Trump boasted on election night eve, “Now, we might have to go after Pickaxe , but that’s not a big deal.

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We can do it in literally — we can do that in one hour, OK, as soon as we want, at any time we want. ” as rumors of a possible nuclear strike swirl, Trump says he might do something "large" to Iran involving "a heavy hit"as a notorious liar might imply.

Pickaxe Mountain is reportedly even deeper and more heavily fortified than previous sites struck by the U.S., and even the 30,000 lb Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker buster bombs in the U.S. arsenal might not be able to get that job done. This has led to rumors, pushed by the likes of Tucker Carlson that the U.S. has considered nuclear strikes of its own against the site, which would be the first wartime use of nuclear weaponry since WWII and would obviously be an incident with grave geopolitical ramifications if it came to pass.

Plus: How embarrassing would it be for Trump to drop a nuke on Iran, and then go right back to claiming that they were both “obliterated” and still a threat immediately thereafter? For the most part, we remain still trapped in the same limbo we’ve been in since February, mired in yet another incredibly expensive and destabilizing conflict in the Middle East, one that American voters just repudiated by sweeping Republicans out of power across the board in a blue-tinged bloodbath.

One can’t help but wonder at this point what Donald Trump believes can actually be achieved in Iran that would have the least bit of remaining value to the country, other than some kind of attempt to salve his ego. Because so far, all he’s really achieved is about 50 flipped seats in Congress. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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