We're not taking sun dangers seriously enough

Although sunburns are a thing of the past, many people still don't apply enough protective, high-factor sunscreen on holiday or at home. The World Health Organisation classifies excessive UV exposure as a human carcinogen, which has already led to thousands of deaths in the UK by malignant melanoma. The need for sunscreen is important even for fair-skinned people and those who don't burn easily. Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer and premature ageing, as well as alleviate rosacea symptoms. A discussion on the need for increased awareness of sun dangers and the importance of using sunscreen is needed.

Many holidaymakers still are not applying enough protective, high-factor sunscreen, putting themselves at risk of skin cancer and premature ageing . Excessive exposure to UV radiation is a Group 1 human carcinogen, classed alongside asbestos and tobacco, resulting in seven deaths from malignant melanoma every day in the UK.

Sunburn is a sign of sun damage, increasing the risk of skin cancer, while long-term sun exposure does too. 80 per cent of visible ageing is caused by external factors like UV light and pollution. Protecting skin from UV radiation from an early age is essential to prevent certain types of skin cancer and premature ageing. Sunscreen is vital, particularly SPF50, which can also help alleviate rosacea symptoms.

It is not possible to build up protection against sun damage by tanning, and pre-holiday sunbed use increases the risk of melanoma by 75 per cent





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Sunscreen Skin Cancer UV Radiation Premature Ageing Rosacea Skin Protection

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