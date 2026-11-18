In little time, Ionna has transformed the EV charging landscape in the U.S. Now, it’s bringing many upgrades to make it even better.

In little time, Ionna has transformed the EV charging landscape in the U.S. Now, it’s bringing many upgrades to make it even better. Its newly opened location in California is its largest and fanciest so far.

The company just proved that you can now drive coast-to-coast in an EV charging only at Ionna stations. In just over two years after the company was founded, it already has 224 operational sites across dozens of states. Now, it’s announcing a new flagship location, better access for the growing pool ofThe company on Wednesday opened its largest and fanciest charging location in the U.S., in Westminster, California. The new Rechargery has 22 stalls and is full of amenities.

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It has canopies over the charging bays, outdoor seating, and a dedicated driver lounge. That's not it. You also get an arcade machine and round the clock access to Wi-Fi, coffee machine, and restrooms.

Seth Cutler, the CEO of Ionna, told InsideEVs in an interview that the company partnered with Amazon to build a 900-square-foot convenience store at the location which features the e-commerce giant’s It lets customers tap their card while entering and directly walk out after shopping without having to stand in line or physically pay through a payment terminal.

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“We're moving really fast to build this network up and provide a differentiated experience for customers,” Cutler said. He added that multiple EVs can simultaneously charge at their maximum speeds at this station. Because it is backed by a whopping 4 megawatts of grid power, there are practically no power constraints for every day EV drivers.

“You could have 10 Lucid Gravitys and they can all pull 400 kilowatts,” Cutler said. “There’s only load management at the charger level,” he added. That charger-level limit comes from how the hardware is set up. Each Ionna charging tower can deliver up to 400 kW, and each tower has two cables serving two parking spots.

If only one car is plugged in, the charger can dispense the full 400 kW, as long as the car can accept that speed. If two cars are plugged into the same tower, they share that 400 kW between them. The towers don’t draw from each other, so one busy tower never slows down the one next to it. That means drivers can get back quickly on the road and the chance of long queues building up are less.

In other words, you spend more time driving and less time charging. The company is also preparing for future EVs that push the boundaries of ultra-fast charging speeds, at least for non-Chinese automakers. He didn’t say when and where exactly these new chargers will open, but he added that the probable timeline is 2028 when more EVs on the market will actually be able to benefit from such high charging speeds.

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That said, Tesla drivers can now get auto charge at Ionna stations using fleet charging company Presto's app. Plug & Charge is already enabled at Ionna for BMW, General Motors, Toyota, Volvo, Rivian, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volvo. Downloading another smartphone app, however, might be unnecessary for Tesla drivers who already use the ubiquitous Supercharger network. Starting in December, Ionna is also offering a 10% discount for EVs under the Stellantis umbrella.

So drivers with thewill benefit from lower charging rates. If they have a connected services subscription, they get an additional 15% discount at Ionna taking the total to 25%. And finally, Ionna’s network is now dense enough for coast-to-coast road trips just using Ionna charging stations. That’s something the company demonstrated this week with multiple drivers that set-off from New York, Raleigh, and Miami among other cities in a journey that culminated in California.

It’s a big achievement that proves that even though EV sales are up and down, the country’s charging network is growing quickly and is now better than ever. Ionna’s EV Charging Network Grew 50% In Just Six MonthsBYD's Futuristic EV Charger Can Run On Sunshine And Batteries