'We're in survival mode': A year after ICE raids, a couple fight to save their dress shops

In L.A.'s Fashion District, quinceañera shops struggle after ICE raids scared off their Latino clientele.

Leonor Torres helps Diana De Los Santos, 15, as she tries on dresses for a Sweet 16 celebration at Galvez Fashion in Los Angeles in December.

De Los Santos was the only customer that day. Business had dropped precipitously several months earlier when the Trump administration used the shopping district as a launching pad for its immigration crackdown. Business owners Joel Galvez and Leanor Torres watched their dress sales plummet after immigration raids in L.A. ’s Fashion District scared off their Latino clientele.

On a recent Saturday morning, Joel Galvez cracked open a spiral notebook and scribbled in the date and a prayer:The prayer appears on every page, along with the daily log of dresses he’d sold at one of the clothing stores he owns in the Los Angeles Fashion District. In years past, Joel would note dozens sold.

But a year ago, the Trump administration targeted the shopping district, a retail hub driven mostly by immigrant business owners and Latino shoppers, as part of its massJoel Galvez reviews sales numbers in a spiral notebook at the top of which he wrote The effect on Joel’s store, and others owned by members of the Galvez family, was immediate.

The stores sell dresses for proms, special occasions and quinceañeras, a Latin American rite of passage celebrating a young girl’s 15th birthday and her transition to adulthood. Joel, 41, owns two stores that cater to women. His wife, Leonor Torres, 56, has a shop that specializes in quinceañera dresses and, with Joel, she co-owns a second quinceañera shop. After the raids, the quinceañera shops, normally packed with girls and doting mothers on weekends, often sat empty.

Customers called to cancel ball gown orders. Saturdays were once the busiest days, and Joel’s two shops would each sell 50 dresses or more. Now they might sell 10 each. Leonor went from selling 20 dresses a week to around three, maybe more on good days.

The raids also affected small businesses orbiting around quinceañeras: makers of embossed invitations, sellers of tiaras and crowns, choreographers, caterers, florists and more. Leonor said her sister and brother, who co-own a banquet hall in the city of Commerce, soon lost a year’s worth of bookings. Along with his men’s store, her brother also owns a limousine business. That saw cancellations too.

It didn’t help that a month before the June raids, Joel and Leonor had opened the second quinceañera shop. The monthly rent hovers around $11,000. The Fashion District, frequented by nearly 2 million people a year, has deep ties to L.A. ’s immigrant communities.

It is a sprawling network of independent retail and wholesale businesses, including a cluster of 150 shops that make up its main attraction,Fewer shoppers means the Galvezes now have a surplus of quinceañera ball gowns. Their debt, they say, has jumped from $20,000 to about $150,000. Leanor Torres, right, expresses her frustration and fear to her husband, Joel Galvez, left, in the midst of a very slow day as the couple try to keep their business afloat.

Rent is soon due and they can afford to make only a partial payment.

“I don’t want to stress too much,” Leonor said. “Six months without sales. It drains you. ”Leonor hoped for the same.

A few days before, thieves had broken into her store at night, stealing about $8,000 in cash that included the store’s monthly $5,500 rent. The uncertainty unleashed by the immigration raids threatened more than weekly sales. It was trying to unravel years of sacrifice that the couple had made since immigrating to the United States from El Salvador. Joel had no desire to come to the United States.

He was born into a middle-class family in El Salvador and attended a school that emphasized discipline. He planned to attend the University of El Salvador and study electrical engineering. But in the 1990s, under the Clinton administration, the U.S. began deporting a record number of Salvadorans back to the country, which had not recovered from its bloody civil war that claimed an estimatedAn untold number of those deportees were convicted criminals and members of Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13.

Salvadoran refugees had formed the gang in response to the violence they faced from street gangs in Los Angeles. Joel said gang members use death threats to force young people to join. It wasn’t long before they came for him too. Joel refused, putting his life at risk.

Joel Galvez scrambles to load a pile of mannequins into his truck he purchased from another business that recently closed. Despite the recent slowdown, he is looking to expand his businesses.

“I don’t want to bury you,” he recalled her saying. His sister already lived in the United States and, at her behest, he joined her in November 2005, entering the U.S. illegally and settling in Los Angeles. He got a job as a dishwasher at an Indian restaurant in Beverly Hills. Almost immediately, he wanted to become a cook.

He bought an Indian cuisine book in MacArthur Park and studied it. He’d force himself into the kitchen, cooking orders before he was shooed away. But he was undeterred.

“Little by little, they let me stay in the kitchen longer and longer,” Joel said. “It got to the point that they were calling me in to help cook on busy days. ” In March 2016, when the owners closed the restaurant, Joel decided to turn a setback into an opportunity. Working in Beverly Hills had shaped the future he envisioned for himself, and he dreamed of becoming as successful as the homeowners on Hillcrest Road.

He resolved to open a business, to be his own boss. One day he wandered into the Fashion District and bumped into a childhood friend who told him there was money to be made selling dresses. Using $25,000 he had saved as a cook, he opened Galvez Fashion. Joel said he was mostly breaking even and barely had enough money for food.

At lunch, he could afford only corn on a stick. He chuckled at the thought.

“He was eating it like, ‘Wow, this is the best corn I ever had,’” she said, laughing. “Little did I know that this dude was hungry. ” Leonor learned from others that the man she always saw eating corn was also from El Salvador. One day, he crossed the street and they began talking.

She and her staff offered to help him. If someone bought a quinceañera dress at her store, they would tell the mothers to shop for their gowns at his store. Leonor had not seen herself owning a quinceañera business but was thrust into it. She was serving as a case manager for disabled students for the Montebello Unified School District when she was let go due to budget cuts.

She was 25 at the time. Her brother opened a quinceañera shop in East Los Angeles and told her it was hers to operate. She moved the store to downtown Los Angeles, then the Fashion District, where she’s been for 11 years. It would years before Leonor and Joel would marry, but as their relationship grew, so did their businesses.

Then came COVID-19. The Galvezes were unfazed by Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations. They figured he would target only immigrants with criminal convictions. Shoppers stroll past Mimi’s Fashion, a dress shop recently open for business in the Fashion District on a Sunday in March.

A store that Joel and Leonor opened together has a monthly rent of around $11,000. Joel feared he would be detained and deported even though he had a pending immigration case as he sought to obtain a green card.

“I didn’t want to go out,” he said. “The fear was that if they stop me, they’ll ask if I’m a U.S. citizen and my answer is going to be no and they’re going to take me, rather than listen to me about my pending case. ” The Galvezes said they stopped eating out and ended their monthly trips to the Morongo Casino.

If Joel needed to run to Home Depot or fill his car up with gas, he’d go at night, when it seemed raids weren’t going on. As sales slumped, the couple fell behind on rent and had to cut staff by half, from four to two in some cases. The financial stress created additional pressure on their relationship. They got into small arguments about how to improve sales.

Sometimes, Leonor said, she went to her mother’s house to avoid arguing with her husband, especially when he sat in silence, thinking. He tries to remind himself that the raids will someday end. Advertisementin Minnesota. Their deaths set off nationwide protests and led to the removal of Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security, as well as Greg Bovino, then-commander at large of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Facing an uncertain future, Joel Galvez drives along Maple Avenue in Los Angeles’ Fashion District, where his once-thriving businesses are fighting economic and social headwinds. The couple said they were recovering from that scare when, a few weeks ago, Trump’’s border advisor, Tom Homan, announced that there would be another wave of mass deportations. They were also dismayed and confused by the news thatHis announcement came as prom season was underway.

Business hasn’t bounced to pre-raid levels, but on that recent Saturday, Joel hoped for the best. And the customers came, with Joel ringing up purchases as cumbia music played in the background.

Next door, his wife also took down orders, some for quinceañeras for next year, or as Leonor saw it, hope. Leonor Torres rolls the front store gate shut after a slow day. Weeks after the ICE raids in Minneapolis resulting in the shooting death of Renee Good, people stopped coming to the Fashion District.

“There’s a glimpse of hope,” said Leonor. “Then that happens. Now people are scared again. ” By 2 p.m. she had sold five quinceañera dresses and her husband had 10 dress orders.

One order was for six dresses for a quinceañera and the rest for prom and a wedding. By the end of the day, he would sell 10 more orders and about 15 at his second store. Standing inside her store, surrounded by pastel ballgowns decorated with lace and rhinestones, Leonor felt optimistic.

“I know I’m going to make it,” she said. “I know I’m going to survive and at the end of the month, I’ll have money for bread. ”Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007.

He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards. Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994.

He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service and was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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