Britain is having less sex. Couples no longer catch each other’s eye across a crowded room, they barely look up from their phones across the sofa. By the time we’ve ordered the Ocado shop, checked whether the kids are coming home and put on Rivals, we’re happy to leave the bonking to Jilly Cooper’s lotharios.

Britain is having less sex. Couples no longer catch each other’s eye across a crowded room, they barely look up from their phones across the sofa.

By the time we’ve ordered the Ocado shop, checked whether the kids are coming home and put onAdults under 45 years old report having sex twice a month on averageIt’s a continuation of the slump evident more than a decade ago: between 2000 and 2001 and 2010 and 2012, the median number of times women aged 35 to 44 had sex in a month halved, from four to two; for men of the same age, it fell from four to three. None of this surprises Dr Catherine Hood, a specialist in psychosexual medicine who’s witnessed this trend in her clinic..

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“We underestimate how hard life is for people in their 50s,” she says. “You’re likely holding down a job, supporting children who aren’t quite independent and looking after parents who are becoming less so. From the moment you get up in the morning, you’re not just managing yourself, you’re managing everybody else and for many women, this all coincides with the hormonal upheaval and the fatigue of menopause.