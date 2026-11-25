After sifting through the markdowns, here are the Coach finds that deserve your attention (and a little room in your closet).

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.is hardly a secret. Between the American fashion house’s knack for reviving archival handbag silhouettes and its ability to make even the humble bag charm a desirable fashion acquisition, there’s rarely a shortage of pieces to add to our wish lists.

The only real predicament? Exercising a little restraint.

Also read Ultrarunning Coach Dies After 500-Foot Fall on Mount Baden-Powell While Saving Son

These Le Creuset Pieces Belong in Every Stylish Host's Kitchen -- and They're Over $500 Off for Black Fridayhandbags and accessories marked down by over 80 percent, now is an opportune moment to revisit those purchases you’ve been contemplating since September.has its fair share of enticing markdowns, we’ve also turned our attention to department stores and other fashion destinations in pursuit of the most worthwhile savings.with the same consideration you’d give any designer purchase. A beautifully constructed leather handbag in a versatile hue will serve you well beyond the current season, while a colorful wallet or statement accessory offers a less expensive means of experimenting with your personal style.

Below, the Coach finds we’d happily make room for in our own wardrobes . Coach’s Empire 21 is precisely the sort of handbag we’d have bookmarked long before Black Friday. The combination of its curved silhouette, elongated handles, and deep brown leather makes it a worthy companion to winter’s more voluminous outerwear. A designer wallet under $30 isn’t something we come across often, let alone one bearing Coach’s recognizable monogram.

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This compact billfold is fashioned from coated canvas and refined calf leather, with enough room for four cards and an ID. Not every handbag purchase needs to subscribe to the season’s reigning silhouette. The Bella’s timeless proportions, adjustable handles, and minimal embellishments make it a sensible acquisition for those who prefer to build their wardrobes with longevity in mind. We’d argue that Coach’s Barrel is something of an unsung hero in the American fashion house’s handbag repertoire.

Its elongated, tubular shape introduces a sculptural element to even the simplest of outfits . At 63 percent below its comparable value, this is one of those Black Friday discoveries that warrants sending a link to the group chat. The Emily’s nine-inch silhouette has enough room for the necessities, including a dedicated zippered pocket for smaller belongings.

If you’re partial to the understated handbags that populated Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s era of minimalism, the Coach Bella Small Pebbled Leather Tote Bag is worth a closer look. Its black pebbled leather and discreet gold-tone hardware lend themselves to a wardrobe of impeccably cut coats and straight-leg denim. Three interchangeable straps for under $222 is the sort of versatility we can get behind.

Coach’s Waverly can assume the role of a daytime crossbody, a petite shoulder bag, or a chain-adorned evening companion, depending on the contents of your social calendar.with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAPbible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and, and the latest trends across WWD, Footwear News, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, and Rolling Stone.

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Previously, Quimper was a Commerce Editor at E! News, and her work has also appeared in Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire, Men’s Health, i-D, Dazed, and other publications. Before joining E! News, Quimper got her start in e-commerce at Hearst Magazines, testing products alongside the Good Housekeeping Institute team, covering majorevents, and curating gift guides.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism from London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London and loves reporting on designer finds worth adding to cart.

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