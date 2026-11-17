All thanks to filmmaker Robert Eggers, who directed the star in 2019's 'The Lighthouse.'

on Sunday morning, when Denis Villeneuve — who’s helming the next Bond movie — called him. Producer Amy Pascal was said to inform the other candidates.

Within a day, the whole world knew too. Amazon MGM Studios, which bought the creative rights to the Bond franchise from producer siblings Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli just last year, released the news via the character’s official social media accounts. Just before 7 a.m. PT on Monday, a tuxedo-wearing Pattinson emerged from the shadows, gun in hand. His announcement post has accrued over 1.2 million likes on X at the time of writing.

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, we now know what the next Bond was up to when that news became public and sent the internet into a tailspin. During an, he ever stopped to consider: “There goes the next James Bond. ”, set for release on Dec. 25 in the U.S., stars Eggers regulars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, and is set to chronicle a cursed farmer’s transformation into a monstrous creature in 13th-century England.

Coincidentally, Taylor-Johnson was among the rumored Bond contenders for a long time.to come, said on Monday through an Amazon MGM Studios press release: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

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I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. ” He won a months-long race for the role, beating fellow screen-testers Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden. Villeneuve, who recently worked with Pattinson on the finalfame, the actor was asked in an interview if he could be playing 007 in 10 years’ time.

“Yeah, definitely,” he replied, “but more like 20 years. I think there’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond! ’ That would be the worst idea in the world. After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage.

It would be ridiculous to reinvent as some young posh kid. Or, if was, I’d have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I’d have to do the first film with one arm or something. ”Spencer King