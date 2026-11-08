Being a socially anxious woman can mean self-blame when it comes to negative experiences. But consciousness-raising can reveal that these are wider problems and we're not at fault.

Feminist consciousness-raising can reveal that personal problems are not separate from societal structures. The nature of social anxiety means that these events are taken personally, fueling social anxiety further.

Sharing expereriences alone can't change society, but it can disrupt beliefs on which social anxiety thrives. Consciousness-raising has its origins in the second-wave feminism of the 1960s, notably with the New York Radical Women, perhaps best known for staging a protest at the 1968 Miss America pageant. Feminist consciousness-raising aimed to help women realise that a lot of their problems were not individual, but instead resulted from institutionalroles is one example.

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A popular slogan of the time,"the personal is political," encapsulates the same sentiment, for it puts forth that oppression within domestic spheres is not separate from wider power structures in society .

"The personal is political" is a key tenet of feminism. It has its origins in the second wave, which began in the 1960s.wisdom While we’ve certainly come a long way, what came to the fore when I interviewed socially anxious women as part of my research was that we still have some way to go.

That is to say, a lot of these women’s experiences not only evoked sexism, but they described such experiences as being a key part of their:"t constantly happens it’s an everyday battle, so therefore why would you not internalise take that with you and worry about it the next day?

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" Ria* told me about making suggestions for improvements in work meetings, only for them to get ignored—except these same things were later implemented when male colleagues brought them up. She spoke about the effect this had on her, adding,"hen it happens more than once eventually, it’s going to chip away at you, isn’t it?

" These experiences are"everyday," but they’re underpinned by bigger issues: Think about Ria’s being undermined in the workplace and the gender pay gap—6.8 percent in 2026 —or Ellen’s street harassment and—1 in 4 women over the age of 16 in England and Wales has been raped or sexually assaulted . . We might think,"Did I get offended too easily? Was it my fault? What if Iit?

Was it even as bad as I thought? Was I just imagining it? Why is no one else speaking up?

"" . Crucially, Sue says that when these happen to us, we search for patterns in terms of similar past experiences. In so doing, we often see a link between these experiences and an aspect of ourof being negatively evaluated, and for this fear to exist at all, we need to believe that such negative evaluation is warranted.

And it wouldn’t be warranted unless we perceive ourselves to be not good enough, or odd, or bad in some way—not like everybody else. So, as I’ve argued elsewhere , it’s possible that socially anxious women attribute these events not to their identities, but, or taking pleasure in another’s misfortune, but rather, realising that we’re not alone in these experiences, in feeling angry about them, or in feeling more socially anxious in light of them.

It’s not us that’s at fault, and the way we feel—frustrated, afraid of being judged, lacking in confidence—is quite understandable. Perhaps the most straightforward way to have these kinds of revelations is by talking to others. It still does feel a bit taboo, doesn’t it, talking openly about sexism, like you might just be dismissed as"moaning" or told that women have it so good now, or that our perceived injustices are down to our personal choices.

But if we don’t talk about it, we’ll never have an appreciation that these things are happening to other women too—and, often, they feel much the same way as we do.

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"Talking about it" doesn’t need to be a formal undertaking: You don’t need to set up a monthly consciousness-raising group in your neighbourhood for fellow socially anxious women. But, hey, if you want to, go right ahead—and let me know when and where it is so I can come! Of course,"talking" on its own isn’t going to change long-entrenched societal structures and injustices overnight, but it’s certainly a start.

The New York Radical Women themselves had humble beginnings: At the outset, they were just five in number, and met regularly in members’ apartments across Manhattan. It might be as simple as asking a friend,"Hey, has this ever happened to you?

" or"Do you ever feel like…? " Activist Judi Chamberlin talks about the importance of consciousness-raising not in terms of feminism, but for those experiencing mental distress. She says it"helps people to see that their so-called symptoms are indications of real problems Instead of believing that they have a defect in their psychic makeup , participants learn to recognize the oppressive conditions in their daily lives.

" Consciousness-raising can thus provide the means with which to push back against some of the beliefs on which social anxiety thrives: that we’re odd or different; that these things happen only to us; and that we’re to blame for both the occurrences themselves and the social anxiety that’s intertwined with them. I want to end on some words by novelist Alice Walker, for she encapsulates the potential power of consciousness-raising rather well in writing that we must"resist the temptation to think what afflicts you is peculiar to you.

Have faith that what is in your consciousness can be communicated to the consciousness of all. And is, in many cases, already there . How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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