The recent deadly collapse of excavation shoring at a construction site in Flatbush Brooklyn has focused attention on not only the how the disaster occurred but the Department of Buildings as well.

A collapsed wall exposes a bedroom following a deadly three-story building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn. It’s been known that the New York City Department of Buildings is a city agency rife with problems.

Inadequate staffing, low salaries, an enormous workload, and the reliance on third-party inspectors are just some of the more visible troubles within the bureaucratic morass. Old-school corruption in the form of bribes has surfaced with some regularity over the many decades of the department’s existence. The fact that the commissioner of Buildings is no longer required to be a licensed architect or engineer — which started with the Bloomberg administration — is puzzling.

Also read ‘Only available option’: Flatbush building damaged by collapse will be demolished

Over 10 years ago I was named chairman of the commission to study the city of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections. The commission was created in the wake of a deadly collapse that killed seven and injured 14 at a demolition site adjacent to an occupied Salvation Army thrift store. Nancy Winkler, who happened to be the city treasurer, lost her daughter in the collapse.

She advocated for the creation of an independent group to look at how the collapse occurred and how the city agency responsible for building inspections failed in its work. She encouraged Philadelphia Mayor Nutter to form the commission, and he did.collapseWe formed committees to look at a variety of issues, including L&I protocols and policies, management, workload and pay for inspectors, gaps in types of inspections, third-party inspections, proliferation of vacant structures, and department leadership qualifications.

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We interviewed over 100 people to thoroughly understand the organization, and provided an opportunity for the public to express their thoughts and knowledge. Courtesy of Glenn CorbettIt provided 37 specific recommendations, encompassing managerial, operational, and technical issues. It was perhaps the deepest dive into a city building safety department in our country’s history. The City of Philadelphia enacted some of the recommendations; others languished due to political pressure, notably from some City Council members.

The bottom line: the numerous problems within the Department of Licenses were brought before the public. It was then up to the public to insist on positive change. The same type of commission could be created here in New York City. It’s critical that the group of individuals involved have no ties to the DOB or New York City government.

They need to have the knowledge and experience of working with complex and complicated public agencies. Paul Martinka for NY Post They need the technical knowledge of structural and civil engineering, associated codes and regulations, construction techniques and technology, inspector qualifications and training, permitting processes, and the IT needs of a modern building safety department.

Hopefully members of such a commission can be obtainedThe independent commission will also need resources to conduct their investigation, including workspace/meeting space, administrative support, and time. A quality report will need at least a year to complete. The work of the Department of Buildings is just as important for public safety as are the FDNY and NYPD. It’s time that we focus on what happened in Flatbush and how the Department of Buildings needs to be fixed.

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They shouldn’t be investigating themselves. We need outside experts to dissect the collapse, the department, and provide recommendations for improvement. That’s the least we can do for the victims and their families. Glenn Corbett is an associate professor of Fire Science and Public Management at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he has taught for 33 years.

He is a former assistant chief of the Waldwick NJ Fire Department, and spent 10 years in code enforcement for the Austin and San Antonio TX Fire Departments. A collapsed wall exposes a bedroom following a deadly three-story building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Glenn Corbett is an associate professor of fire science and public management at John Jay College. Emergency personnel gather at the site of the collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue.