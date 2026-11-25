Miriam Elia and Follows have created We Make a Movie, a satirical picture book that pokes fun at film industry deals, with pre-orders open ahead of its release next month.

Upcoming satirical picture book We Make a Movie, created by artist Miriam Elia and film industry analyst Follows, is due out next month and takes aim at Hollywood and the wider film business. The book is designed to look like a children's book from the 1960s, borrowing the style of the United Kingdom's well-known Key Words educational series published by Ladybird.

Its opening line, 'I loved your script. It is perfect. Now change everything.', will likely sound familiar to many screenwriters who have had similar conversations with producers and executives. The book features 20 hand-painted pictures, each paired with short, cheerful lines that gently roast the film industry.

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How the Satirical Picture Book Works

Each page of We Make a Movie carries three 'new words' at the bottom that explain what is really going on in the scene. For the script line, the words are 'squash', 'original' and 'voices'. The format copies the simple vocabulary lessons of the original Ladybird books, but the lessons are aimed at deal-making and production politics.

Another page reads 'The script says Paris by dawn. The tax break says Eastern Europe.' Another notes that the sales agent says 'I loved your film', even though the agent has not seen it. Both lines point to familiar patterns in film financing and industry courtesy that the book turns into punchlines.

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Follows said that every page is drawn from something true. Follows has published more than 600 data-led studies of the industry and is regularly cited in the press. Follows added that anyone working in the business will recognize the situations, while the people they describe will laugh along without realizing the joke is about them.

Industry Reaction and Early Demand for the Book

Pre-orders for the first edition of We Make a Movie are already available, and the book has already become something of a hit within the film industry. Its release is scheduled for next month, so pre-order buyers are likely to be the first readers to receive it.

Filmmaker Uwe Boll called We Make a Movie the book of the year, saying it explains the film industry in a nutshell and in the most entertaining and funny way ever. Boll also said that he loved the book and that there is a lot of truth to it.

The book is already the fastest-selling title in Elia's Dung Beetle comedy series since 2014, when she released the art-world satire We Go to the Gallery. That makes the new picture book the strongest seller in the series so far, according to the publisher's sales comparison.

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Copyright Dispute Behind Elia's Earlier Satire

Elia's earlier satire drew a sharp response from Penguin Books, the owner of Ladybird, which threatened legal action over We Go to the Gallery. The dispute centered on the book's resemblance to Ladybird's established visual style and branding.

Elia eventually changed the names and logos used in the book. Following a new copyright law amendment, she was able to re-release We Go to the Gallery, a path that shows how the creator navigated the legal limits of parodying a familiar children's book format.