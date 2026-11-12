Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal to the U.S. Army soldier who reprimanded him and members of his staff for talking and laughing near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

'We love standards': Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded him, staff at tomb Hegseth welcomed the Army unit that guards the tomb to the Pentagon on Thursday and awarded Spc.

Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” the Pentagon said. Hegseth's post included four photos, with one image showing him pinning the medal on Iglesias uniform. Iglesias had been guarding the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday when Hegseth and aides were leaving after a Veterans Day ceremony.

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Video showed the sentinel telling visitors to maintain "an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

" Hegseth had been taking photos with his wife and several staff members near the memorial. Some members of the group were heard talking and laughing, prompting the soldier to stop his patrol and address them. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the sentinel "correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.

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" He added that Hegseth and the Defense Department honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members. , Republicans may have only delayed a bid to impeach him. With Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January, those efforts are likely to be renewed. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors unidentified U.S. service members killed in war.

Soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, have maintained a round-the-clock watch at the tomb since 1948. A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure.

San Francisco reports homelessness down 22% since 2011, as leaders push zero-tolerance encampment rules plus more treatment beds. Would adopting their tactics help Seattle? Seattle City Council members are set to decide whether to override Mayor Katie Wilson’s veto of a proposed permit program for people living in RVs. Washington voters have chosen a new Supreme Court justice in a race that drew intense debate, outside money and questions about the future of the state's tax laws.