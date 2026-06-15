We'll Be Waking Up Like Elle Woods All Summer Long Thanks to the Latest Hatch+ Restore Feature

Waking up, what like's hard?”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.. With it, I have the luxury to wake up every day to gentle sounds and chimes that make crawling out of bed just a little more bearable.

Sometimes it’ll be soft church bells or soothing river sounds with little quacks from a waterfowl, but this morning it was something better, brighter, and dare I say gives you access to all sorts of sounds for great sleeping, relaxing mornings, and much more. Throughout the year, the brand will update the app with new sounds for seasonal or cultural moments.

And with this summer set to be one of the best for many reasons , it just makes sense that Hoku’s hit song “Perfect Day” is now available on a Bath & Body Works' Jo Malone Perfume Dupe Is Only $2 During the Semi-Annual Sale & More Copycat Scents Are Free at least once, chances are you know the song “Perfect Day” and have probably hummed the tune randomly throughout your life since then. It’s the fun, bubbly pop song that opens the film and takes you through the girly home of the Delta Nu sorority while watching our favorite soon-to-be law student get ready for a moment that would change her life.

And who wouldn’t want to wake up to the most recognizable lyrics, like “On this perfect day, nothing’s standing in my way? ” coming out July 1st and Summer 2026 being the best one yet , with the subscription, you can add the song to your morning alarm. Just search ”Perfect Day” in the sound library or add the June Shuffle: Y2K Summer mix to your alarm.

And if you’re really looking to lean into the Elle Woods of it all, you might as well add the Legally Pink sunrise to your routine, too. , you won’t be able to enjoy this sweet, bubbly morning like the rest of us. Luckily, it’s not too late to change that.

Take a peek at one of my favorite purchases to date, and the device that can help you have the best sleep and, more importantly, help you wake up like a Bath & Body Works’ Jo Malone Perfume Dupe Is Only $2 During the Semi-Annual Sale & More Copycat Scents Are FreeEarly Access Alert: Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Has Up to 75% Off & a $7 Member-Exclusive Mystery Bag





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karl Anthony-Towns’ Fiancée Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Plus One For NBA FinalsThe media personality gives a behind-the-scenes look at her pregame practices and game day rituals ahead of Game 5 in the series between the Knicks and Spurs.

Read more »

Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods' Lucky Bag Was Undefeated During Knicks Playoff RunThe fashion designer's trademark orange ostrich handbag has been identified as one of the most memorable traditions of the New York Knicks' NBA Championship Win

Read more »

1 killed in shooting in northern COlumbusOne person is dead after a shooting in the Worthington Woods neighborhood Saturday.

Read more »

How Jordyn Woods predicted the Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win at the start of the seasonKarl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée had faith the team could take it all way back in December 2025.

Read more »