‘We Just Have to’—Christian Pulisic Reacts to Mauricio Pochettino Leaving for Man Utd

The USMNT winger has not always seen eye to eye with the soon-to-be ex-manager.

Christian Pulisic doesn’t seem like he’s about to lose any sleep about Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave the United States men’s national team project for Manchester United, with his focus only the Stars and Stripes’ future—not that of its soon-to-be-former boss.

Pochettino will take over the job at Old Trafford, vacated by Michael Carrick’s dismissal, next week once the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti is played—the USMNT emerged the Pulisic, back on roster the U.S. roster for the first time since the World Cup after being overlooked by Pochettino for the September-October window, acknowledges it is a “big opportunity” that the Argentine is leaving for. But the American players hoping to reclaim the Nations League trophy in 2027, followed by the Concacaf Gold Cup straight after, cannot dwell on this, only looking ahead to the next chapter.

Also read USA Cruises Past Haiti in Nations League Opener Amid Pochettino Transfer Speculation

The AC Milan winger, whose future in Serie A has now been mapped out until 2031, never always saw eye to eye with Pochettino. Aside from being left off of the selection earlier this season as the manager took the opportunity to consider younger talents, there was a public disagreement in 2025 when Pulisic wanted to sit out the Gold Cup.

“We had some good moments, he brought a lot of excitement to the team,” Pulisic added, briefly and to the point, about Pochettino’s USMNT legacy. From generational teen sensation to one of the veterans. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images Whether Pulisic and other members of this ‘golden generation’ of USMNT players will see the next four-cycle through to completion is up for debate.

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The mercurial winger hasn’t really done what it was hoped he would when he debuted, aged 17, over a decade ago. The 28-year-old, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, has been the face of thegolden generation that hasn’t managed to match—let alone surpass—the achievements of previous teams.

Regional dominance, certainly at Gold Cup level, remains with Mexico and the opportunity to reach a first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002 was missed.on fire but succumbed to injury inside 45 minutes against Paraguay and missed the next match. His impact never returned and he ended up limping out of the chastening loss to Belgium in the round of 16 as well.

He will be three months shy of his 32nd birthday by the time of the 2030 World Cup, with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Timothy Weah all 30 or older by then, and others not far behind. Instead, the next chapter looks more likely to be written by Alex Freeman, Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Mathis Albert. Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC.

Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.