We highlight two schools that model key values through their actions

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San Antonio middle and high school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams and individuals who model key values through their actions.

This week, we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate beyond the game values. Veterans Memorial Cross Country volunteered over 130 hours at the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fundraising 5K, supporting participants at the start and finish lines and encouraging runners and walkers along the way. Davenport High School girls basketball hosted a basketball clinic for 4th and 5th grade students with more than 20 athletes volunteering their time to support the next generation.

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Teaching skills, encouraging young players and sharing their love of the game, Lady Wolves created a positive experience for their younger community members. San Antonio Sports in Valero salute high school and middle school coaches who inspire their athletes to serve others. Parents, teachers and coaches can nominate teams making an impact in the community for a chance to receive a $5,000 team grant. Visit sanantoniosports.org.

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