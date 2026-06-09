'We have to remember history - not celebrate it': group challenges Confederate holidays

A faith-based advocacy organization is calling on Alabama leaders to eliminate three Confederate holidays recognized by the state.Faith in Action Alabama has la

A faith-based advocacy organization is calling on Alabama leaders to eliminate three Confederate holidays recognized by the state. Faith in Action Alabama has launched a petition and letter-writing campaign urging Governor Kay Ivey, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger to remove Confederate Memorial Day, Robert E. Lee Day and Jefferson Davis' Birthday from Alabama's holiday calendar.

Executive Director Daniel Schwartz said the effort is part of the organization's broader mission of addressing systemic racism and expanding opportunities for Alabamians.

"Our Confederate holidays as a state sadly denigrate that idea," Schwartz said. "It is about celebrating those who wanted to continue the enslavement of African Americans. ""As a Jew, it is horrific for me to think about this," he said. "If I were to think about Germany having Hitler Day, Eichmann Day and Nazi Memorial Day, I would be appalled and the world would be appalled.

And yet here in Alabama, we have three Confederate holidays that celebrate the idea that the enslavement of African Americans should continue.

" The organization says the campaign is not about removing history from classrooms or public discussion. When asked about arguments that Confederate holidays help preserve history, Schwartz said there is a difference between remembering historical events and celebrating them through official state observances.

"History is very important and we have to remember history," Schwartz said. "We have to learn history to make sure that we don't repeat it. ""These holidays are celebrating Jefferson Davis, General Lee, and then the soldiers that sought to perpetuate slavery," he said. "So yes, history is important and let's call history as it is and not celebrating those who denigrated the idea of democracy.

""The idea that we have Confederate holidays is just appalling as a person of faith when we learn in Genesis that we were all created in God's image," he said. "And these holidays are heretical to that idea. " Organizers are encouraging Alabamians who support the effort to sign a letter that will be delivered to state leaders on June 18.

"That's why we are calling on all Alabamians that are looking to eliminate these Confederate holidays to sign on to a letter that we will be delivering on June 18th to Governor Ivey, Speaker Ledbetter and President Pro Tem Senator Gudger," Schwartz said. According to Schwartz, more than 700 people had signed onto the effort as of the interview, and organizers say support has come from faith leaders representing multiple religious traditions across the state.

After the letter is delivered, Faith in Action Alabama plans to request meetings with state leaders to discuss the proposal.

"We will then be working to schedule a meeting with them to discuss with them about why it is important to eliminate the Confederate holidays," Schwartz said. The deadline to sign the letter is June 15. A link to the campaigns Facebook as well as a QR code linking to the petition can be found below.

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