'There can only be one 007.'

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.strongly suggest that the men who actually reached the final stages of Bond auditions this time were Rob, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Nicholas Hoult.

For a while, it really seemed like Callum had it in the bag. However, the speculation was turned on its head in early November whencited sources who claimed that director Denis Villeneuve personally told Rob he got the job on Sunday morning, just one day before the announcement went live on Monday.

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Producer Amy Pascal is said to have informed the unsuccessful candidates on Sunday as well.shared along with Rob's casting announcement, Denis notably gave a heartfelt shout-out to the"remarkable actors" who came close to getting the role.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent," Denis said,"but there can only be one 007. "industry sources who claimed that Josh O'Connor was actually"an early favorite" of Denis's, to the extent that some even felt it was"his job to lose.

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" However, Josh allegedly had concerns about the baggage and wider implications that would come with the role, prompting him to drop out of the audition process altogether. Josh's voluntary departure from the Bond race reportedly coincided with Denis and Amazon MGM's growing interest in Rob, and they ultimately went with him.

, Matthew went into more detail about the rumor, saying that Josh allegedly"had reservations about even testing" for the role due to concerns about how the job might affect his life and career.

"It's all the hoopla surrounding this," Matthew said. "It was mostly because he didn't know if he wanted to be that type of commercial actor. "Though we should absolutely take all this reporting with a pinch of salt, it's no secret that Josh has complicated feelings. He's talked openly in the past about being super selective about the projects he takes on and how they might impact his career.

In fact, he initiallywhen talking about how he chooses roles.

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"The difference now is I know what I can do and I believe in myself. I feel like I’ve matured in terms of taste. If I read a script and I like it – or I know I’m not right for it – I can tell a director I’m not right. I’m honest with people.

I will say there are better actors than me. That’s a nice feeling.

"news broke on Nov. 6 — Josh seemed a little sheepish when asked about the Bond rumors. "It’s an incredibly bizarre pinch-me moment…even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that," he told the. "To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary. But I am afraid there is nothing to say beyond that.

"So, what do we make of this rumor? Do we think Josh could've been a great Bond? Or did he make the right call? LMK in the comments.