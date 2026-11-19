Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live. We picked 149 deals worth your money, from Kindle and Beats to KitchenAid and Dyson.

You pried yourself away from your marathon GTA VI session long enough to look at the internet and we’re going to reward you by saving you tons of money.

Amazon just officially launched its Black Friday deals and we’ll be tracking the best of the best until the dust has fully settled on Cyber Monday. Amazon says theruns through November 30, and it covers far more than fits in one post, so we stuck to brands we know in categories you actually care about. We’ll update throughout and throw the best deals in, so check back regularly.drop to $149.95 from a list price of $299.99.

Also read I found 81 kitchen deals on Amazon that are worth your money

They’ll give you 40 hours of battery life and powerful noise canceling to block out the sounds of your family. KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is $349.95 against a list price of $499.99. This is the KSM150PS model, and Amazon’s listing says it includes a pouring shield to keep flour in the bowl. Grab one before the holiday and perfect a cookie recipe that will show up your snooty aunt at Thanksgiving dinner.

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Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool is $99.98. Its list price is $199.95, and Amazon’s listing counts 19 tools and titanium handles. This is a classic gift for a reason.hits $479.99, $200 under its $679.99 list price. With an 11-inch paper-like color display and 64GB of storage, it’s built for writing in notebooks and documents as well as reading.

Plus, it comes in cool colorways, which makes it fun to open.