Oklahoma death-row inmate Ronson Bush died in a hospital after being found unconscious in his cell, officials said. The victim’s family said they feel “cheated out of justice” months before a possible 2027 execution.

A family reflects on years of grief after the man sentenced for their loved one’s killing dies before an execution date is set. An Oklahoma death-row inmate died at a hospital Thursday night after being found unconscious in his cell earlier this week, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

Ronson Bush, was on death row for killing Billy Harrington in December 2008, Now Harrington’s family said after years of grief they feel like they were cheated out of justice just months before his execution date.

Also read Jenna Bush Hager reveals bizarre childhood toilet habit that left George W. and Laura Bush ‘worried’

“The end result is the same, but there's just a sense of fairness and justice not being served the way it was anticipated and meant to be,” Harrington’s sister, Becky Latorre said. “But we're not in control of that so we just have to live with the results and with what has happened. ” Ronson was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, after he was taken to a hospital early Monday.

He was found unconscious in his single cell during a routine security check, according to ODOC. Ronson Bush was sentenced to death for the 2008 killing of Billy Harrington. Bush died at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2026, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said. Bush’s trial began in 2009, but after the state presented two witnesses, he entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder.

Advertisement

A judge sentenced him to death. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the sentence in 2012. Latorre said the family had been preparing for another hearing and the possibility of revisiting the details of her brother’s death. Bobby Harrington, left, and Becky Latorre talk about their brother, Billy, and their family’s reaction to Ronson Bush’s death.

She said she was told that Bush could have been executed in spring 2027, though ODOC said no date had been set. The prospect of Bush’s execution brought relief, but also a feeling that justice had not been fully served, Latorre said.

“Maybe God is sparing us of witnessing the execution because it's been on our minds,” she said. “Each family member has different opinions about it and I chose to be at the execution, but not witness it because I didn’t want that trauma added to me. ” Harrington’s brother, Bobby Harrington, said he felt angry and robbed of the justice he had expected.

He said the execution would not have brought his brother back, but he wanted to see the sentence carried out.

Advertisement

“There’ll always be an empty chair at the table,” Bobby said. “We’ll always have the memories, but we won’t have Billy there with us. ” The siblings described Harrington as funny, protective and generous. He was a master welder who helped friends Latorre said.

Harrington’s daughter, who was just 11-years-old when he died, wrote that he “loved fiercely” and made sure the people he cared about knew it.

“His murderer may be part of the story of how his life ended, but he does not get to define the life my daddy lived,” she wrote in a statement shared with FOX 25. The department’s Office of Inspector General is investigating Bush’s death, as is standard procedure. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause. ODOC said no further details have been released.

Bodycam footage shows deputy fatally shoot armed Florida mother, Army veteran outside bar Newly released bodycam footage shows the moments before a Florida deputy fatally shot a 35-year-old mother and Army veteran in the back of the head outside a bar.