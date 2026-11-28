Games, smart bulbs, chargers — you name it.

There are still great deals on everything from noise-canceling earbuds and e-readers to the latest smart mugs. Between holiday travel, gifts, and the rising cost of just about everything, expenses can quickly add up during this time of year.

Thankfully, you don’t have to dip too far into your savings to take advantage of some of the better Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Here are the best Black Friday deals you can grab for $30 or lessYou can get an ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month for an entire year.

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Both streaming services feature a deep catalog of new and classic TV shows and movies, includingAlthough it’s not Amazon’s first bedside alarm clock, the Echo Time is focused on helping you sleep better. The camera-less Alexa speaker can detect your sleep stage via ultrasound and use smart alarms to ease you into the day, but only if you want it to. Anker’s durable travel adapter delivers up to 100W of power and works in over 200 countries.