An Ohio woman said she felt “a little bit scammed” after a jeweler added a $350 gratuity to her bill without discussing it with her first. Nelly Venegas hired the jeweler to come to her home to help her and her six friends with permanent jewelry.

Nelly Venegas' jewelry party became a billing dispute after she discovered a $350 mandatory tip on her bill without prior notice. BY: UNSPLASHwoman said she felt “a little bit scammed” after a jeweler added a $350 gratuity to her bill without discussing it with her first.hired the jeweler to come to her home to help her and her six friends with permanent jewelry.

Venegas and her friends purchased seven bracelets among other jewelry. BY: UNSPLASHHow the home jewelry party turned into a billing disputeVenegas said the jeweler did not disclose additional travel, setup, or service fees before the appointment.

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“There was never any contract or anything like that, nor was it disclosed or mentioned that there was any sort of travel or set-up fee,” sheThe jeweler, whose name Venegas did not reveal, visited her home and fitted jewelry on a group of women. She did not ask for the final bill, as she said she already had a ballpark estimate of the total expense.

However, when Venegas checked the receipt days later, she found that she had been charged for an extra bracelet and a $350 gratuity. Venegas was charged a $350 tip on the service. BY: @NELLY. VENEGAS/TIKTOK“I was definitely confused when I got the receipt.

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Me and my husband were feeling a little bit scammed. There was no discussion of a travel fee, no mention of a mandatory service fee or a tip,” she said. Venegas clarified that she did not object to tipping the jeweler and said she would have left a gratuity if the woman had asked before processing the payment.

“When she took my card, she did not say, ‘Would you like to leave a tip? ’ Had she said that, I would have been like, ‘absolutely. ’ I would have left what would have been a reasonable tip for the whole party,” she said. When Venegas called to dispute the invoice, she received a refund for the additional bracelet, which cost $100.

However, she was told that the $350 gratuity was mandatory.

“I should have asked at the end of the night what the total was,” she said. Venegas did not name the company because she did not want to “ruin” their business. BY: @NELLY. VENEGAS/TIKTOK The video drew criticism from viewers, with one commenter writing, “Tipping yourself over 20 percent without consent is wild behavior and fraud if you ask me.

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”In the third video, she said the company’s owners had sent an apology email and confirmed that the full $350 gratuity had been refunded to her original payment method.

“We acknowledge that the $350 tip was processed without your prior approval or signature, and we sincerely apologize for that mistake,” the email began. “A full refund of the $350 tip has already been issued to the original payment method,” it concluded. The owners also said they had been unaware of the charge and did not have a policy requiring travel fees or mandatory gratuities for off-site events.