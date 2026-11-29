The Crimson Tide's loss to Auburn on Saturday gave it three losses on the season, and Alabama's resumé isn't impressive enough to contend for the CFP.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field after the loss against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SIat home on Saturday night.

It's Alabama's first Iron Bowl loss since 2019 and the first at home since 2010. It also ended a 91-game home win streak against unranked opponents, with the last coming against ULM in 2007. No three-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, and this was the third game that Alabama dropped. So, does head coach Kalen DeBoer have a message for the CFP committee on why the Tide should be in the 12-team field?

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Well, I mean, I know what team we have," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "We got to put four quarters together. We go through the grind of the season, and obviously this team beat the No. 1 team in the country too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has and overall .