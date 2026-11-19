From ordering in to skipping the turkey, why the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, and the idea of holiday hosting, is changing for many Americans.

Finding the hours in a week to cook one dish can feel impossible, let alone a full turkey feast with all the trimmings, side dishes and desserts.

These days, families come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing that rings true for many households is a full calendar of activities that leave little time for hosting traditional dinner parties. Young adults and single individuals, too, tend to live in apartments or smaller homes that may not have the square footage and table seating for a Thanksgiving-style meal. The phenomenon might feel louder during the last two months of the year when celebrations with family and friends are plentiful. This decline of the traditional dinner party is highlighted in data from theOnly 67% of Americans surveyed entertained people in their home at least once in the past 12 months, down from 88% in 1995. Meaning, if your Thanksgiving Day looks wildly different than how your grandparents experienced it, you're very much not alone.

Also read 2026 Thanksgiving grocery costs are up more than 10%, analysis finds

"Which Fork Do I Use With My Bourbon? ", a private chef service, which caters dinner parties and weekly meal prep. The pair helped explain why this cultural shift is happening and how it manifests in some homes throughout the Louisville region. While gathering together is still part of the holiday, here's why the ritual looks and feels different than it might have decades ago.

When Reigler was a child, her mother woke up before dawn on Thanksgiving Day to prepare a full feast for family and some friends. In years past, Reigler has also hosted a large homecooked meal with many guests for the holiday, but as their group has dwindled to a more intimate gathering of five, it doesn't feel worth it to prepare a whole turkey and full pans of multiple sides.wrote a book on hosting – explained to me that even she orders in on Thanksgiving.

Suddenly, I felt much more secure in my own hosting methods. The closest I've come to preparing a turkey myself is supervising while a friend warmed a smoked bird fromin the oven. Like many Millennials, I lack the time, and candidly, the patience to learn to wrangle a whole turkey from start to finish. So often people confuse personal chef services as an extreme luxury, Pham said, but that's not always the case.

Advertisement

Manyher clients are people who have some extra room in their budget to spend on dinner but zero time to put any thought or effort into it.

" I think has a lot of pressure to be able to pull off a party as beautiful as the party their grandparents did," Pham told me. "And yet we don't have the time or the same types of resources. " She'll cater full Thanksgiving meals this year, but she also has clients who've ordered a couple dishes to take to someone else's home.

Potluck style meals have become more common in recent years, she said, as the economy has driven up prices at the grocery store. , Reigler said, eliminating one or a few stressful pieces of the puzzle can free up a host to focus on something more sentimental or personal.

If you're not agonizing over accidentally drying out a turkey you don't know how to roast, you can make space to try your grandmother's pie recipe or create a signature cocktail for your event.

"That's the kind of thing you can do to make it special," Reigler told me. "Maybe if you don't have time to do everything, maybe you have time to make your signature appetizer? " Even if you don't have time to do all the cooking, she said, breaking out the linens, silver and fancy china can help create the feeling of a special occasion.

Holiday hosting in the age of Instagram and TikTok Throughout the 20th century, a party host only had to impress their guests, but as the use of social media has skyrocketed over the past 15 years, often even intimate gatherings face Internet critics. Until the early 2000s, photographic evidence of parties existed almost exclusively in analog scrapbooks that rarely saw an audience.

Advertisement

Now with a single tap, hundreds and even thousands of strangers can scrutinize your place settings, tabletop and buffet as well as whatever unintended clutter and mess might have worked itself into the images. Now many gatherings have Instagram-style backdrops and assorted props for a photobooth-like experience. A survey from Pew says more than 91% of Americans own a smartphone.

Most modern devices have cameras with razor-sharp shooting lens that can capture every stain on your tablecloth and smudge on your cabinets. In terms of decorating, Pham recommends setting the table the night before the party. So often that's the last piece of the puzzle, Pham said, and even a design-savvy host can run out of time before the final dish is out of the oven.

It doesn't matter how much thought and effort you've put into choosing your centerpieces and serving ware, if they're still in the shopping bags when your guests show up – no one will see them. In terms of cleaning, even a well-kept home can take a hours to be ready to comfortably welcome guests, Reigler said.

She keeps a relatively tidy home, but having people over means vacuuming, dusting and picking up all the toys her cat has left around the house. A home that hasn't hosted in more than a year could arguably take days to meet your grandmother's standards.

With all that in mind, it's no surprise that 3% of people will choose to celebrate Thanksgiving at a restaurant or a public place, according to the Pew survey.with about 13,000 horseracing fans, who also traded the cooking and cleaning for an afternoon betting on the ponies. Track tickets with dining options start at $99.

However you choose to spend the holiday, both experts told me it's important not to take on more than you can manage. While Reigler's mother almost certainly threw a lovely feast, those dawn to dusk cooking hours hardly fit into anyone's schedule these days. The best way to create a Thanksgiving dinner that you and your guests will treasure is to play to your strengths, whether that be decor, service, cocktails or the food itself.

"Generationally, it is different because we have different resources," Pham said. "And it's OK to ask for help in different ways. "