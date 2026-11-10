We Chose to Go to the Moon Airs on PBS on Nov. 10, 2026

The live stage production We Chose to Go to the Moon, created by John Monsky, airs on PBS on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET and PT, after its Carnegie Hall performance.

We Chose to Go to the Moon, a production created, written, and narrated by historian John Monsky, takes the story of America's space race to the stage of New York City's Carnegie Hall. The show is described as an immersive performance that combines live music, archival film, and storytelling to revisit one of the country's greatest feats.

The production is set to be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET and PT on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, on PBS in the United States. Viewers can also watch through the PBS website and the PBS app on compatible devices.

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Watching We Chose to Go to the Moon on PBS

The PBS broadcast airs at 8 p.m. ET and PT on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in the United States. The program will be available through the PBS website and the PBS app.

The PBS app is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android/Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO, and LG Smart TVs. Streaming access depends on these platforms, so viewers should check device support before the broadcast.

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PBS streaming and broadcasts are geo-blocked for viewers trying to access them from outside the United States. The source material notes this restriction, which applies to anyone attempting to watch from abroad.

No trailers for the show are available on YouTube. A 30-second preview of the Carnegie Hall show is available instead.

How Kennedy's 1962 Moon Speech Shaped the Show

The production takes its starting point from John F. Kennedy's September 1962 address at Houston's Rice University. That speech is described as the symbolic starting pistol for American participation in the so-called space race.

Kennedy, the incumbent United States President at the time, told the Rice University audience that the country would go to the moon in that decade. He argued that the goal was worth pursuing not because it was easy, but because it was hard, and he said the nation intended to win.

Monsky uses that speech as the jumping-off point for what he calls a 'living documentary'. The show combines archival footage, spoken word remembrances, and music from the era to bring the space race to a Carnegie Hall audience and, now, television viewers.

Astronauts, Mission Control, and Live Music on Stage

The production features the Apollo 11 astronauts, their families, and the staff of Mission Control, who were at the heart of the action. The source names Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Ed White among the astronauts whose perspectives are included.

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The narrative is backed by a live orchestra and some of Broadway's best theatrical stars. The Orchestra of St. Luke's plays the music live, conducted by Kimberly Grigsby.

The soundtrack features David Bowie's 'Space Oddity', Elton John's 'Rocket Man', and Simon & Garfunkel's 'The Sound of Silence'. These songs sit alongside the archival material and spoken word segments throughout the performance.

A quartet of vocalists performs in the show. Shonica Gooden, Adam Kantor, Elena Shaddow, and David St. Louis are all experienced musical theater singers on Broadway.

John Monsky and Ron Howard Lead the Creative Team

John Monsky created, wrote, and narrates We Chose to Go to the Moon. He is the cultural historian behind the American History Unbound series, which tells stories from the country's past on the boards of New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Ron Howard, the actor and director of Apollo 13, provides the introduction to the show. Spoken word vignettes are delivered by performers Skylar Astin, Brent Comer, Claybourne Elder, Elizabeth Gillies, Taylor Louderman, and Joy Woods.