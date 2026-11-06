'We can laugh about it.' Aaron Donald really doesn't want to bumble another fumble

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still kicking himself for failing to capitalize on a prime scoop-and-score chance against the Chargers.

Rams coach Sean McVay watches as Aaron Donald tries to corral a fumble against the Chargers before the defensive tackle knocks it out of bounds on Nov. 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Aaron Donald is still laughing about his botched chance to score against the Chargers, and spent Thursday scooping up fumbles. The Rams could pair Donald with Myles Garrett for the first time Sunday, giving their defense a boost against the Washington Commanders. But on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer enthusiastically moved to the front of the line.

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, Donald missed the opportunity to score his first NFL touchdown when, with a clear shot to the end zone, he failed to come up with a fumble, albeit in hilarious fashion. November 2, 2026 “I saw what he was thinking because it’s going right in front of you and he’s thinking, ‘I’m going to scoop and score,’” coach“His face, he couldn’t even look at me and make eye contact after that.

But at least we can laugh about it right now. ”“I should have slowed down, but I felt people behind me and I’m like, ‘I’m going to get hit in my back. That’s going to hurt,’” he said.

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“So I tried to go full speed and scoop it. I thought the ball was going to bounce this way but it bounced that way, and it just looked all damn silly. Donald was grinning throughout his session with reporters while replaying the missed opportunity — and the new opportunity on the horizon with edge rusherSean McVay’s decision to keep two kickers on the roster is partially motivated by the Rams’ playoff chances being in perilous place.

McVay has not said whether Garrett will be activated from injured reserve and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery after the season opener. But Donald sounded as if that could happen Sunday when the Rams play the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. Donald did not play in the opener, so whenever Garrett returns would mark the first time the future Hall of Famers will play together.

“If Myles is 100% ready to go, and plays this week, that’s going to be amazing for us,” Donald said. “It’s always good when you have all the pieces of the puzzle. ” Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, and Garrett, a two-time winner, have a combined 236½ sacks. Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett set an NFL season record with 23 sacks.

Donald has played in six games for a team that opened the season as the Super Bowl favorite but is 4-4 after its win over the Chargers. Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season, with the 6-1 Bills beating the 6-1 Vikings and the Packers winning in Foxborough. Will Garrett’s return free Donald from double teams and other schemes? Donald said the season has not gone as expected, but he is enjoying it.

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“I’m enjoying the process, I’m enjoying myself week in and week out getting better, enjoying being out there with the guys,” he said. “And just playing this game. ”to the roster from the practice squad and signed cornerback David Long to the practice squad. The Rams selected Long in the third round of the 2019 draft and he played three-plus seasons before stints with four other teams.

... For the second day in a row, cornerbackGary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports.

He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.