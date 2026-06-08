We Built the Machine, Then Blamed the Kids for Unplugging

We blame Gen Z and Gen Alpha for disengaging, but what if they’re simply responding to a system that no longer rewards effort?

We built an economy that rewards asset owners and pulled the ladder up behind us, then blamed the young. A coordinated youth revolt is impossible; they lack the decades of networks any uprising would require.

Synchronized withdrawal across strangers signals a shared cause, like a crowd opening umbrellas in rain. Every few weeks, a fresh headline arrives to scold the young: They refuse to work, they will not finish their degrees, a surprising number will not even bother getting a driver's license. The tone tends to range from puzzled disappointment to open contempt, as if an entire cohort woke up one morning and chose softness.

I want to offer a different reading, and I want to start by pointing the finger where it belongs, which is at people my age and older. I spent over seven years in finance before moving into academia. I saw, up close, how the machinery of the modern economy runs and whom it is built to reward. The system runs the way it does by design.

We built it, we optimized it for quarterly returns, for asset appreciation that benefits people who already own them, and for a labor market that asks more each year while offering less in return. We pulled the ladder up behind us and then expressed shock that the people below stopped climbing. Consider what we constructed. Housing costs have outpaced wages for so long that the old promise,"Work hard and you will own a home," now reads like a folktale.

A college degree, once a reliable engine of mobility, often arrives strapped to debt that follows a person for decades. Entry-level work increasingly means contingent work, gig work, and arrangements stripped of the security our own parents took as a given. We built all of this, we profited from it, and now we are angry that the youngest among us are looking at the arithmetic and declining the offer. Here is where psychology matters.

Behavior is shaped by its consequences, which is one of the most reliable findings in the entire field. When a behavior reliably produces a reward, the behavior increases. When the reward disappears, the behavior fades. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are watching the people ahead of them do everything correctly—the degree, the job, the long hours—and still struggle to afford a stable life.

The reward that once reinforced effort has thinned out, so reduced effort follows. The young are reading their environment accurately and responding the way any organism would.. Some commentary treats youth disengagement as a coordinated revolt; a quiet rebellion organized against the rest of us. That interpretation gives me pause every time I hear it, because it does not survive contact with how social organization works.

, accumulated trust, institutional footholds, and the hard-won experience of knowing how to move large groups of people toward a single aim. Those things take decades to build. A 14-year-old has not lived long enough to build them. A 22-year-old has barely begun.

These generations simply do not yet possess the relational capital that any synchronized uprising would require. The claim that they have quietly conspired to withdraw from the economy gives them credit for an organizational feat that even seasoned adults rarely accomplish. So if there is no central plan, why does the withdrawal look so uniform across millions of unconnected young people? The answer is the most ordinary one available.

When a crowd of strangers all open their umbrellas at the same moment, we understand instantly that they are responding to the same rain. Their timing matches because their weather matches. Synchronized behavior across people who have never met points to a shared cause inthey hold in common. Millions of young people are reacting, separately and simultaneously, to the same conditions, which happen to be the conditions we created.

Their collective withdrawal is a natural response to external stimuli, and it is exactly what we should expect from healthy organisms in an environment that has stopped rewarding the old behaviors. That reframing changes who carries the responsibility. We tend to study young people as though they were a problem to be diagnosed. The more honest move is to examine the environment we engineered and to ask what it has been teaching.

An organism that conserves energy when effort no longer pays is functioning exactly as it should.youth football and teaching at the university level, I have watched what happens when expectations arrive without matching support, and when effort is demanded without reliable payoff. Young people are quick to detect a rigged game. They feel the mismatch long before they can put words to it, and they adjust accordingly. We can call that adjustment laziness if it comforts us.

I prefer to read it as feedback. The generations we love to criticize are holding up a mirror. The reflection is unflattering, and the temptation to blame the mirror is strong. We made an economy tailored to ourselves and pulled the ladder up after we climbed.

If we want Gen Z and Gen Alpha to participate, the work is ours to do first. We can lower the cost of a decent life, restore an honest connection between effort and reward, and treat their retreat as the rational signal it is. They are waiting to see whether the adults will grow up first. Bear, G. G., Slaughter, J. C., Mantz, L. S., & Farley-Ripple, E. .

Rewards, praise, and punitive consequences: Relations with intrinsic and extrinsic motivation. There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again. Self Tests are all about you.

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