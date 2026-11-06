We asked Inquirer readers to draw Fishtown’s border. This is what you said

It sounds easy until you're staring at a map. Frankford or Front Street? I-95 or down to the river?

Last month, we challenged Inquirer readers with a seemingly simple task: Draw Fishtown’s borders . It sounds easy until you’re staring at a map. Does the neighborhood stop at Frankford Avenue, or should it encompass Front Street?

How much of the riverfront is part of Fishtown, or is I-95 a de facto border? We received thousands of submissions that showed how messy and difficult it is to define a neighborhood’s geography. Here’s what you said. This is just a small sample of reader boundaries .

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Among these scribbles, patterns emerge along major roads like Frankford Avenue and York Street. You can also see less decisive squabbles by the river. Still, there is some agreement in the scrawl. This visualization illustrates how often areas were described as Fishtown in reader submissions.

Darker areas are almost always included and lighter areas are less so. Now, we can see Fishtown emerging from the haze. The biggest disagreement seemed to be the eastern border, where readers were split among Norris Street, York Street, and Lehigh Avenue. Norris Street is often cited as the traditional boundary, while Zillow claims the distant lands of Lehigh Avenue for Fishtown.

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A slim majority of readers split the difference and went with York Street – that’s where our definitive reader boundary starts. The northern boundaries are a little more straightforward. The clear cross-street with York Street is Frankford Avenue – which most people followed all the way down to Girard.

However, a significant percentage went with a detour down to Front and Norris Streets. Given that detour, we can continue down Front Street rather than Frankford Avenue. This makes sense to us. It would feel weird if Kalaya and Pizzeria Beddia were not considered Fishtown.

By the river, it becomes increasingly difficult to separate the signal from the noise. Some readers argued that anything between Delaware Avenue and the water should be considered Fishtown.

However, enough readers’ routes ended along Delaware Avenue or Richmond Street, leaving the Northbank development in no man’s land. Most readers didn’t know how to carve I-95’s spaghetti of roads and ramps. That leaves the definitive reader boundary cutting through exit 23. Do you disagree with your fellow readers?

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You can always revisit the original story and draw your own Fishtown. Which neighborhood should we look at next? We’ve asked you where South Philly starts and we’ve asked you about the New Jersey north-south divide . What should we do next?

Describe why that neighborhood would be a good candidate Design, Development, and Data: Sam Morris Our reporting is directly supported by reader subscriptions. If you want more journalism like this story, please subscribe today