We Asked Etiquette Pros If Host Gifts Are Still a Thing and We’re So Glad We Checked

An etiquette expert weighs in on the musts for buying and giving great host gifts (spoiler: yes, you should).

You should almost always bring a small gift for your host as a token of your appreciation. It’s also polite to reciprocate the invitation and offer to host a future event or evening out together.

If you find yourself, it’s a good idea to plan ahead for any hosting gifts. But is a gift always necessary? Before rushing out to stockpile a closet full of ready-to-grab candles, we checked in with etiquette expert Nick Leighton to get his take. Should You Still Bring Hosts a Gift?

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“A small present for the host has long been a symbol of thanks for the hospitality,” Leighton explains. “It’s a gesture of appreciation, and it’s nice to do when invited to someone’s home. ” The one exception to this, of course, is if your host is adamant you shouldn’t bring a gift. But in that case, there are other ways to express your gratitude.

“If a host says not to bring anything, then best to honor that request,” he says. “But certainly send a thank you note after the fact regardless. ” Just as important as a gift is the acknowledgement of your friendship. Leighton says he always suggests reciprocating the invitation.

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If you want to go above and beyond for your hosts, consider a more thoughtful gift. Remember, thoughtful doesn’t have to mean expensive. Here are a few examples. A great bottle of wine is another go-to host gift, but if you or your host doesn’t drink, that easily rules it out as an option.

Instead, think of other things you love. Consider nice coffee from your favorite local shop, says Leighton, or a beloved luxury tea. Consider moving away from alcohol generally as a gift for lesser-known folks. Everyone’s palette is unique, and alcohol can be a sensitive topic for many.

Coffee, tea, high end snacks like chocolate, or even a plant could take alcohol’s place in standard gift giving. , but the key is to get them something that’s personal to them. Similarly, a travel journal, monogrammed planner, or stylish book about a known hobby are all great options. Once upon a time, a luxury candle was the go-to hosting gift.

Leighton says that time is officially past.

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“Candles are pretty boring,” he says. “They’re the fruit cake of our generation, just being passed around from household to household without anyone actually using them. ” However, this doesn’t mean you should avoid giving home accessories completely. Monogrammed tea towels, says Leighton, are one great option that show you’re giving a gift with intention.

If you’re down to the wire and don’t have the time to get something extremely well-planned, here are a few gifts you can get last-minute without the air of being that. Grabbing flowers might seem like a great last-minute option, and Leighton agrees—but there’s a caveat.

“The best gifts are the ones that don’t get in the way and don’t create a burden for the host,” he says.