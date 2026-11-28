Some ingredients help prevent dryness and soothe flaking. Others can make chapping worse.

It’s about that time of year when your lips start to peel, crack, and flake — and licking them only makes matters worse. As the weather gets colder and drier, it can be especially hard on this delicate skin, which is already prone to dehydration.

“Our lips are actually anatomically disadvantaged when it comes to retaining moisture,” said Pearl Ugwu-Dike, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. That’s where lip balm comes in. The right formula can protect your lips from drying out and help them heal if they’re already chapped, so it’s worth keeping a tube in your coat pocket or bag. We asked dermatologists what to look for on the label — and when it’s worth avoiding certain ingredients.

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Why lips chap in the first place The skin on your lips has “no oil glands and a much thinner protective outer layer than the rest of your face,” said Mona Foad, a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology based in Cincinnati. That means lips “lose moisture fast and can’t replenish it on their own. ” Along with cold, dry air, licking your lips and breathing through your mouth also can contribute to chapping, Foad said.