We Are Pat Teaser Trailer Released for Upcoming Movie Exploring Julia Sweeney's Iconic Character

We Are Pat, a documentary film exploring the impact of Julia Sweeney's iconic character 'Pat,' has released its teaser trailer. The film, directed by Rowan Haber and co-written with Hannah Buck, will receive an Academy Award-qualifying theatrical run on May 29 in New York and will be released digitally on June 23.

ComingSoon is excited to debut the We Are Pat teaser trailer for the upcoming movie that explores the impact of Julia Sweeney 's iconic character 'Pat.

' Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rowan Haber, who co-wrote the film with Hannah Buck, We Are Pat takes a look at Pat's polarizing impact and why the character is largely misunderstood. The film will receive an Academy Award-qualifying theatrical run on May 29 in New York, with screenings in Los Angeles, Chicago, and nationwide this summer. Tribeca Films will release the film digitally on June 23.

We Are Pat features interviews with Julia Sweeney, Kevin Nealon, Molly Kearney, Abby McEnany, Murray Hill, Nori Reed, Robin Tran, Sabrina Wu, Roz Hernandez, James Tom, Ally Beardsley, JD Samson, River Gallo, Riv Butcher, Grace Freud, April Clark, Ever Mainard, Hayden Johnson, Brontez Purnell, and Jules Gill-Peterson. Created by Julia Sweeney in the 90s, 'Pat' became a phenomenon on SNL before facing cultural backlash as conversations around transness and non-binary identity politics evolved.

What starts as a pop culture excavation becomes something deeper: a reflection on gender identity, the elasticity of comedy, the ethics of authorship, and what happens when a joke outlives the era it was born in. I was interviewed over several years for this documentary, never knowing if it would be sympathetic or problematic, said Sweeney of the documentary. Much like Pat, Pat-self, the documentary holds both at the same time.

It is so much deeper and richer and more provocative than I ever imagined. And funny. Really, really funny. Haber explained the film by saying, I was interested in what happens when you don't try to resolve a cultural artifact, but instead reopen it and see what's still alive inside it.

We Are Pat uses comedy to sit in that tension, inviting trans comedians to reshape something that once excluded them and ask whether we can laugh at what was meant to laugh at us, and maybe rewrite those harmful narratives in the process. We Are Pat is produced by Haber and Caryn Capotosto.

Executive producers include Alan Cumming, Tony award-winning film and theatre producer Adrian Salpeter, Bill & Ruth Ann Harnisch, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, J. Winkelried, Pierre Hauser, Rebecca Lichtenfeld, Chandra Jessee, Marci Wiseman, Daniel J. Chalfen, Dawn Bonder, Eric Kuhn, Beth Levison, Shauna Schmunk, Lilly Wachowski, Lauren Greenfield, Frank Evers, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Caroline Libresco, and Meadow Fund. Meanwhile, co-executive producers are Kelsey Koenig, Eric Szmanda, Kirsten Vangsness, Jana Lee Cherneski, Ashlin Hatch, and Sam Paige, while Ryan Cunningham, Katherine Fisher, and Leo DiSantis are co-producers





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We Are Pat Julia Sweeney Rowan Haber Hannah Buck Documentary Film Academy Award-Qualifying Theatrical Run Tribeca Films Digital Release

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