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Middlesex Township police recently announced the arrest of Shaquana Martin after the department said she and a group of juveniles attacked a woman on her front porch in October, and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows multiple people attacking a woman as she returns to her home, throwing punches, pulling her hair, and knocking the victim to the ground before kicking her. One group member is seen on the video stealing something from the woman after the assault, before the group fled on foot.

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Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack spoke with CBS 21 this afternoon, explaining that this incident was not necessarily connected to, but is certainly linked to another assault that happened in Cumberland County in November. That incident happened in Hampden Township. Middlesex Township police Chief Andrew Bassler told CBS 21 that his station is also aware of the link between the two incidents.

"We are aware that its its overlapping, um, suspects in both cases," Bassler explained. "Some of the same actors we later involved about a month later in a, in another incident in Hampden Township Cumberland County as well. " CBS 21 also learned that multiple of the juveniles are students in the Cumberland Valley School District, something Chief Bassler confirmed this afternoon.

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He said he was not sure how many of the juveniles were students at the district, but that they were in touch with the Cumberland Valley School Police about the incident. DA McCormack was not able to confirm whether or not the students had returned to classes, but did tell CBS 21 that the juveniles were not detained.

“That’s kind of frightening to see that type of stuff going on especially with students you know under any circumstances," he said. "To see that type of activity taking place here in Cumberland County is concerning and it’s definitely one that we’re taking very seriously. ”Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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