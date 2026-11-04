We Are Austin tests its German ahead of Wurstfest 2026

Wurstfest is almost here, and before we break out the lederhosen, it's time to brush up on our German! With one of Central Texas' favorite celebrations just aro

Wurstfest is almost here, and before we break out the lederhosen, it's time to brush up on our German!is almost here, and before we break out the lederhosen, it's time to brush up on our German!

With one of Central Texas' favorite celebrations just around the corner, "We Are Austin" is getting into the spirit with a hilarious little language lesson and a friendly competition called "What the Wurst Does That Mean?!

Also read Wurstfest 2026 brings 10 days of German food, music and fun to New Braunfels

"which kicks off Friday, November 6. And they're inviting viewers to join the fun before the show heads to the festival for a special live broadcast! Wurstfest is almost here, and before we break out the lederhosen, it's time to brush up on our German! Watch the full video above to play along with Trevor and Sierra, test your German knowledge, and see who comes out on top!

Think you know your German? It's time to put those language skills to the test! In this special Wurstfest edition of We Are Austin, Trevor and Sierra are going head-to-head in a game called "What the Wurst Does That Mean?!

Advertisement

" The rules are simple. Their producer presents a real German word along with three possible definitions. Each host makes a guess, and whoever gets the most correct answers wins! From unfamiliar vocabulary to a little friendly competition, it's a fun way to get ready for the sights, sounds, and traditions of Wurstfest.

The annual celebration kicks off Friday, November 6, at 4 p.m. and continues through Sunday, November 15. Whether you're a longtime Wurstfest fan or planning your first visit, there's plenty of festive fun to look forward to.revor and Sierra will be broadcasting live on location at Wurstfest on Friday, November 6! It's one of their favorite shows of the year, and they're looking forward to bringing viewers along for the festivities.

Wurstfest is almost here, and before we break out the lederhosen, it's time to brush up on our German! Democrat Vikki Goodwin declares victory over Dan Patrick to become TX lieutenant governorTalarico wins Texas Senate race, first statewide Democratic victory in over 30 years Democrat James Talarico holds a lead over Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas’ U.S. Senate race as results continue to come in.

Tom Chapman, an NTSB member, says the agency is investigating the weather as a potential contributing factor in the crash.