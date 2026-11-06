We Are Austin Celebrates 65-Year Wurstfest Tradition on Comal River

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner explore the 65th annual Wurstfest in New Braunfels, highlighting its community impact, food, and traditions along the Comal River.

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner broadcast live from the banks of the Comal River to celebrate the 10-day Wurstfest 2026 in New Braunfels. This milestone event marks 65 years of honoring German heritage, sausage-making traditions, and community spirit in Central Texas. The duo immerses themselves in the festivities to uncover the stories behind this beloved annual gathering.

Wurstfest History and Festival Grounds

Wurstfest President Marc Allen and his wife Casey Allen welcomed the We Are Austin team to the sprawling festival grounds. The event spans 13 acres along the scenic Comal River, featuring five distinct entertainment venues. Marc Allen emphasized that the celebration's longevity is deeply tied to its beautiful location and the dedication of the community. He noted that the festival offers exceptional food, live music, and entertainment for attendees from around the world.

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The Allen family highlighted the hard work of the dedicated volunteers, often referred to as "opas," who organize the event. Marc Allen shared that he advised visitors to explore every corner of the festival to discover new bands and culinary options. The celebration kicked off with traditional ceremonies, including a symbolic sausage biting and keg tapping, marking the official start of the festivities after a year of preparation.

Rotary Club Fundraising and Wurst-N-Taschen

Geoff Barr, president of the New Braunfels Downtown Rotary Club, introduced Sierra Waggoner to the organization's popular Wurst-N-Taschen. This festival favorite consists of bratwurst served in pita bread with sautéed onions, bell peppers, sauerkraut, and mustard. Geoff Barr recommended adding jalapeños for those seeking an extra spicy kick. The Rotary Club sells more than 4,000 of these items annually, alongside Reuben Taschen and German chocolate desserts.

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According to Geoff Barr, the club directly supported over 30 nonprofits in their community last year. With approximately 25 nonprofit organizations participating in Wurstfest this year, food sales serve as a major fundraising opportunity. These contributions help support essential programs and services throughout the New Braunfels area, demonstrating the festival's significant role in local philanthropy and community development.

Culinary Offerings and Family Activities

Oma Kay Rust joined Trevor Scott to showcase the diverse food options that keep festivalgoers returning year after year. The culinary selection includes sausage on a stick, giant pretzels, potato pancakes, turkey legs, and a new Wurst Kebab featuring various sausages. Other notable items include a Reuben burger, cheddar-stuffed pretzel bites, and a creamy macaroni salad topped with bacon.

Beyond the savory treats, Wurstfest offers a wine garden with a selection of German wines set in a beautiful outdoor environment. Families can also visit the Kinder Hall, which provides activities for younger attendees. An outdoor garden area complements these family-friendly attractions, ensuring that visitors of all ages can enjoy the Bavarian charm and community spirit of the 65th annual celebration.