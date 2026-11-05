WDFW Opens Copalis and Mocrocks for Razor Clam Digging

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife opens Copalis and Mocrocks beaches for razor clam digging from November 7 to 11. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to domoic acid.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ( WDFW) has officially approved a limited window for razor clam digging at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches. The authorized harvest period spans five consecutive days, beginning on Saturday, November 7, and concluding on Wednesday, November 11. This announcement allows recreational diggers to resume harvesting activities at these specific locations while other areas remain restricted.

Beach Closures Due to Toxin Levels

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife maintains that harvesting at Long Beach and Twin Harbors remains postponed indefinitely due to elevated marine toxin levels. Recent test results from these sites indicate that domoic acid concentrations continue to exceed health guidelines established by the Washington State Department of Health. Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin produced by marine algae that can be harmful or fatal if consumed by humans.

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Before any beach can open for harvesting, state health officials require two test samples taken seven to ten days apart. These samples must show toxin levels below the established safety thresholds to allow public access. Final approval for any future beach openings remains dependent on these marine toxin testing results, which are typically finalized roughly a week before each scheduled digging series.

Detailed Schedule for Approved Digs

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife restricts the approved digs to late afternoon and evening low tides occurring between noon and midnight. Officials advise diggers to monitor surf conditions on the NOAA National Weather Service website, particularly when swells are forecast above eleven feet. The specific schedule for Mocrocks includes Saturday, November 7, at 5:06 p.m. with a tide level of -0.2 feet. Tuesday, November 10, is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. (-0.7 feet), and Wednesday, November 11, at 7:29 p.m. (-0.5 feet).

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Copalis will be open on Sunday, November 8, at 5:44 p.m. (-0.6 feet), and Monday, November 9, at 6:19 p.m. (-0.7 feet). The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife advises the public to anticipate traffic congestion in coastal communities and at beach access points. The most successful harvesting typically occurs one to two hours before the low tide, which will likely increase vehicle volume at these locations.

Population Concerns and Regulatory Limits

A summer 2026 stock assessment conducted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found lower razor clam populations on Copalis and Mocrocks compared to recent years. This decline may result in fewer open dates during the 2026-2027 season. State regulations establish a daily limit of fifteen razor clams per person. Diggers must retain the first fifteen clams harvested regardless of size or shell condition, and each person's catch must be stored in an individual container.

All harvesters aged sixteen or older are required to hold a valid 2026-2027 recreational fishing license prior to digging. Additionally, Kalaloch Beach on the northern Olympic Peninsula coast will remain closed throughout the season due to a lingering population depression among harvestable clams. These strict regulations aim to ensure sustainable harvesting practices while protecting public health from marine toxins.