A festival curated by WBUR that takes place on May 29 and 30 at Boston University. This is an opportunity to connect with people who share similar interests and passions.

This is an excerpt from WBUR's Saturday morning newsletter, The Weekender. At The WBUR Festival, you'll find pockets of connection across the Boston University campus.

The festival takes place on May 29 and 30, spanning across the university. Curated selections are available online or at printed copies. The festival has various activities and events such as a conversation with Mayor Wu, a panel with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reflections from Samatha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and USAID administrator, and more.

There's also a panel on the future of journalism by three White House journalists, with other topics like conflicts in the Middle East, changes in the role of the U.S. in the world, and sustainable energy, among others





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