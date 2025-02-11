WazirX Hack Victims to Receive 85% of Portfolio Value if Creditors Approve Plan

WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, is set to distribute funds to victims of a $230 million hack if creditors approve a proposed plan. The plan aims to return approximately 85% of users' portfolio value as of July 18, 2024, after completing asset rebalancing. However, the plan's success hinges on securing a 75% majority vote from creditors by February 19, 2024. If approved, the plan includes launching a decentralized exchange, issuing recovery tokens, and implementing a buyback program.

WazirX, the Indian cryptocurrency exchange that suffered a $230 million hack in July 2024, has completed its asset rebalancing and is preparing to distribute funds to affected users. According to the exchange, if creditors approve the proposed plan, victims will receive approximately 85% of their portfolio value as of July 18, 2024. The rebalancing process involved distributing upside from unstolen tokens belonging to individuals across all users, allowing for a higher amount to be returned.

To move forward with the distribution, creditors have until February 19, 2024, to vote on the rebalancing scheme. A majority vote of 75% is required for the plan to be implemented. The proposed scheme includes the launch of a decentralized exchange (DEX), the issuance of recovery tokens that can be traded, and a periodic buyback of these tokens using platform profits and new revenue streams over the next three years. However, if the scheme fails to gain the necessary approval, WazirX's restructuring plan will fall apart, and the process will shift towards liquidation under section 301 of the Singapore Companies Act. This could result in a fire sale of assets, potentially leading to creditors receiving less compensation as assets are sold off at possibly lower values. The exchange was targeted by a security breach in one of its multisig wallets last July, resulting in the theft of over $100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and $52 million in Ether, among other assets. The stolen funds represented over 45% of WazirX's total reserves, prompting the restructuring process to address its liabilities. North Korean hacking unit Lazarus is believed to be responsible for the attack





