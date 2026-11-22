Waze offers comprehensive traffic camera alerts including speed traps and red light cameras. Explore how these features improve driver safety and reduce accident risks on global roads.

The Waze navigation application provides drivers with a robust suite of real-time incident reports designed to significantly improve the overall navigation experience. By leveraging crowdsourced data, the platform enables users to receive immediate warnings about police presence and various types of static traffic cameras. This functionality allows motorists to identify alternative routes that may save time while simultaneously helping them avoid unexpected fines and penalties. The application specifically supports warnings for fixed speed cameras, red light cameras, and combined speed and red light systems. Additionally, Waze alerts users regarding safe distance cameras, stop sign cameras, and noise cameras. The app also includes warnings for cameras that monitor seat belt usage or smartphone use while driving, as well as those enforcing specific lane restrictions such as high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

Configuring Police And Mobile Camera Alerts

Waze users retain full control over which notifications they receive, allowing them to customize settings to suit their individual driving preferences and reduce unnecessary distractions. Managing camera warnings is a straightforward process available on both iPhone and Android versions of the application, ensuring a consistent user experience across different devices. The standalone Police warning feature remains one of the earliest forms of live police reporting in the application, and the current version continues to support both police sightings and mobile police camera reports. Drivers can access these settings by navigating to the Alerts and Reports menu within the Reports section. Here, users can enable or disable two specific toggles: Show On Map and Alert While Driving. These same toggles are available for other Waze warnings, empowering drivers to choose whether they prefer visual cues, audible alerts, or both for critical road events.

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Mapped Fixed Speed Cameras And Enforcement

Waze displays speed cameras placed at known locations through data provided by map editors and Waze partners rather than through direct user reports. This feature is designed to encourage compliance with speed limits by alerting drivers to enforcement cameras in areas they may be unfamiliar with. In 2024, Google expanded the application's capabilities by adding support for a new type of fixed camera that monitors both speed and red-light violations at intersections. Both the Speed Camera and Speed and Red Light Camera menus are located within the Camera section of the app, offering visual and audio alerts that can be individually toggled. Furthermore, the application includes a separate speed warning for average-speed systems that measure velocity over a specific road section. This warning appears if Speed Camera reports are enabled, providing an additional layer of awareness for drivers navigating through zones with strict enforcement protocols.

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Impact Of Speed And Red Light Violations

The World Health Organization reported in July 2026 that every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in serious crash risk. This report also examined how increasing speed affects accident risk, noting that pedestrians involved in frontal car impacts are 4.5 times more likely to die if the speed increases from 50 km/h to 65 km/h. These statistics underscore the importance of driver awareness and caution. Waze drivers who are aware of mapped speed cameras may drive more carefully, benefiting both themselves and other road users. The application supports camera warnings related to other traffic violations such as running red lights and stop signs. These fixed camera locations are often found at busy crossroads to help with monitoring and enforcement. The Red Light Camera and Stop Sign Camera warnings provide visual and audible alerts that can be particularly useful when driving through new cities. A red-light camera can capture cars that run red lights, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that 1,119 people died in 2024 in accidents caused by drivers who ran red lights.