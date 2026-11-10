Wayshawn Parker’s highlight-reel block showed another side of Utah’s star running back

tah running back Wayshawn Parker delivered a highlight-reel block against BYU. Now the Utes could need more from their other running backs.

The Utes received positive news regarding Wayshawn Parker’s injury status on Sunday. According to reports, the star running back’s MRI results after Utah’s 28-20 win over BYU revealed a heel bruise, and Utah head coach Morgan Scalley expects him to be available Saturday at Arizona.

Parker has been banged up for a large part of the season. Before suffering his heel bruise, Scalley said the running back had been dealing with a quad contusion over the past week, which is why the Utes pulled him in the second half against Cincinnati. ” “In terms of Wayshawn, that happened at the very beginning of the game,” Scalley said on Monday.

Also read Blue Jays Prospects Jake Bloss, Aaron Parker Set for AFL Fall Stars Game: How to Watch

“He is a guy that is tough as nails and has fought through stuff. He’s going to be fine for the next game. That’s not going to be an issue. ” Parker was clearly limited against the Cougars.

He only had two carries in the first half against BYU and finished with 14 carries and 36 rushing yards. Even while limited, Parker still made his impact felt in the passing game. And got on the highlight reel. The junior running back’s breakaway speed isn’t the only reason he’s been mentioned as an NFL running back prospect.

Advertisement

The other reason: his pass blocking. Just ask BYU corner Kevin Doe. On Devon Dampier’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Braden Pegan in the third quarter, Parker clocked Doe on a blitz pickup, sending the corner to the turf. But with Parker banged up, the Utes will likely want to get their other backs more involved.

So Steve Chavez-Soto, LaMarcus Bell and Daniel Bray could be in store for a bigger workload against the Wildcats. Dampier and Parker were the only Utes to record a rushing attempt against BYU. That was a bit surprising, considering Utah’s other running backs have been effective in spots this season. Bray has 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, and has 16 catches for 100 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Meanwhile, Bell has 10 carries, 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Chavez-Soto has 14 carries for 65 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“Do we need to get more backs involved? Yes, that’s something I also thought in the game that we didn’t do enough of — handing the ball to the running backs, so we can be better there,” Scalley said.