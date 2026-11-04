Wayne Rooney Weight Loss Prime Video Appearance

Wayne Rooney reveals dramatic weight loss and cosmetic updates during Prime Video Champions League coverage, hinting at upcoming I'm A Celeb appearance.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney displayed a significantly slimmer physique during a television broadcast on Tuesday night. The forty-one-year-old appeared as a guest presenter for Prime Video's live coverage of the Manchester United match against Roma in the Champions League.

Rooney Returns to Vintage Kit

During the segment, co-presenter Alex Aljoe noted that Rooney looked remarkably fit compared to previous appearances. She specifically complimented his attire, pointing out that he was wearing a jacket from his active playing career. Rooney confirmed the item was indeed vintage football gear, smiling as he slipped into the garment that once defined his professional era.

Also read Wayne Rooney Leads I'm A Celebrity Line-Up for November 16 Premiere

The visual change has been widely discussed among fans following his recent public transformations. This appearance marked another milestone in his physical rebranding, which includes dental work and body recomposition efforts.

Cosmetic Procedures and Fitness Regimen

Rooney has addressed rumors regarding his rapid physical changes in recent months. He dismissed claims that he utilized weight-loss injections, stating he focused entirely on gym-based training. His wife Coleen also clarified that his recent nasal surgery was medical rather than purely cosmetic.

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The former striker explained that he could not breathe through one side of his nose due to previous breaks during his football career. Coleen encouraged the procedure to help resolve chronic snoring issues. He underwent the operation in August after years of dealing with the structural damage.

Coleen Supports Fitness Routine

Coleen Rooney shared insights into her own fitness discipline during their joint media appearances. The mother-of-four emphasized that regular Pilates sessions are essential for maintaining her energy levels. She stated that exercise allows her to enjoy food without gaining unwanted weight.

The couple recently promoted their Disney+ series together. During interviews, they highlighted how staying active helps them manage busy schedules. Their shared commitment to health has become a central theme in their current public narrative.

I'm A Celeb Confirmation and Salary

Industry sources confirm that Wayne Rooney will join the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year. Insiders report that he is the highest-paid participant, surpassing his wife's record-breaking £1.5 million earnings from her 2024 jungle stint.

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The full lineup was announced on Monday alongside Joanna Page and Leigh Francis. Rooney's preparation for the reality show appears complete given his recent physical transformation. Fans anticipate his performance in the Australian jungle.