I'm A Celebrity viewers mock Wayne Rooney for visible sunburn on day one. Meanwhile, fans predict AJ Odudu's return with Leigh Francis after early elimination.

Football legend Wayne Rooney appeared with a visibly reddened complexion during the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity on Monday, prompting playful ridicule from viewers on social media. The forty-one-year-old arrived in the Australian jungle for the launch of the latest series, joining ten other celebrities for the inaugural broadcast on the ITV network.

Rooney Suffers Early Sun Exposure

Wayne Rooney parachuted onto a Gold Coast beach before participating in the first camp challenge, but his tan appeared prematurely during the broadcast. Social media users on the platform formerly known as X noted that his face looked significantly more sunburnt than expected for someone who had just arrived. One viewer commented that the former football star looked redder than a character recently discovered in the Outback after spending a week in the heat.

Also read Wayne Rooney Overcomes Heights Fear in I'm A Celebrity Debut

Another observer humorously questioned whether he had skydived through a burning ring of fire, noting he appeared as red as a baboon's rear end after minimal exposure. The source of his complexion change was revealed prior to the show airing, when a source told The Sun that Rooney was enjoying his final nights of luxury. Despite intermittent rain in Australia, he had caught a bit of sun during his relaxation period before entering the camp.

First Bushtucker Trial Involves Burrowing

The immediate focus for participants shifted to the first Bushtucker Trial scheduled for Tuesday, which presents a severe eating challenge. Wayne Rooney will face this trial alongside Love Island star Chloe Burrows, who is thirty-one years old. The pair must prepare to tackle the series premiere eating task, which promises to be a difficult test of endurance for the celebrities.

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Early in the episode, celebrities were divided into two groups at a remote airfield to determine their initial fates. The first group consisted of Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney. They competed in a high-stakes truck challenge where they had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it moved down a runway.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly warned that the losing group would face a head-to-head elimination trial. Claire Sweeney lost this physical contest and proceeded to the elimination round. She competed against Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu in a brutal trial filled with critters. The segment was intense enough to result in AJ being sent home before she had even set foot inside the main camp.

Fans Predict AJ Odudu Return Twist

The premature elimination of AJ Odudu has sparked significant speculation among the I'm A Celebrity fanbase regarding a potential plot twist. Many viewers believe she will return to the jungle, potentially alongside a latecomer such as comedian Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon. Social media users have suggested that AJ might reappear later in the series as part of a dramatic surprise.

Comments on social media indicate strong conviction that AJ's exit was not final. Fans posted predictions that the eliminated star would return with Leigh Francis, arguing that producers would not let her go so easily. Several viewers expressed hope that the show would reveal a twist where AJ thought she was going home but would actually reappear to rejoin the camp.

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While AJ departed, the other group of celebrities handled a different challenge. This group included Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper. They met at the Gold Coast beach after Rooney and Ade skydived from a helicopter to join the others.

The six stars were invited by the hosting duo to a luxury hotel to participate in a revolting drinking trial. The task required them to suck a thick pink liquid through a straw and spit it into a bucket. The concoction consisted of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls, a gruesome challenge designed to test the celebrities' resolve before the main jungle ordeal begins.