Wayne Rooney Stays in Luxury Hotel Before I'm A Celebrity Camp

Wayne Rooney enjoys a £2k nightly stay in Brisbane before joining the I'm A Celebrity jungle. See how his luxury contrasts with castmates as the show prepares for its November 16 launch.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney arrived in Brisbane ahead of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! series to enjoy a final few days of luxury accommodation. The 41-year-old football legend landed at Brisbane Airport this week, making him the first contestant to arrive in Australia for the upcoming season.

Unlike his fellow stars, Rooney opted for a lavish five-star hotel costing £2,000 per night rather than the modest self-catered apartments used by other participants. His co-stars, including Love Island star Chloe Burrows, are staying in accommodations that cost up to £200 per night. Rooney is preparing to swap this high-end comfort for the rugged jungle camp environment later this month.

Also read Wayne Rooney Joins I'm A Celebrity Line-Up, Says He Wants to Seem Genuine

Luxury Contrast With Camp Accommodations

Rooney spent Wednesday relaxing during a low-key lunch outing in Australia before the show officially launches on November 16. Dressed in a polo shirt, shorts, and trainers, he chatted with fans and posed for selfies while enjoying a coffee. Sources close to the situation reported that Rooney has caught some sun, which has been a pleasant surprise given the intermittent rainfall in the region since his arrival.

Insiders state that Rooney is fully enjoying his last nights of opulence before he begins sleeping in a hammock inside the camp. The former footballer is reportedly one of the highest-paid contestants in this year's lineup. Reports indicate that production bosses offered him a fee exceeding £1.5 million, a record-breaking sum that surpassed what his wife, Coleen Rooney, earned during her runner-up finish in the 2024 series.

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Weight Loss And Health Focus

The sports pundit has undergone significant physical changes recently, appearing noticeably slimmer as he prepares for the physical demands of the jungle. Rooney recently overhauled his lifestyle after admitting he fell into a rut following his retirement from professional football management. He acknowledged that he had been drinking excessively and struggled to maintain a training routine during that period.

Rooney explained that he chose to focus on his health and family life with his wife Coleen and their children. He emphasized wanting to be more present for his kids while they are young, describing this shift as helping him get back to a much better mental and physical place. He confirmed that he worked hard in the gym to lose weight and laughed off rumors regarding the use of weight-loss injections or pens.

Coleen Rooney Nose Job And Odds

Rumors had circulated that Rooney might be using medical aids for his weight loss, but he dismissed these claims while discussing other recent cosmetic changes. Rooney revealed that his wife encouraged him to undergo corrective surgery for his nose after it was broken during his time playing for DC United in the United States. He described the procedure as necessary because he could not blow one side of his nose, though he admitted to feeling uncomfortable during the recovery process with plastic tubes in place.

Rooney is currently the favorite to win this year's competition. Betting company William Hill has placed the sports star at the top of the odds board for the King of the Jungle title, with his chances priced at 11/4. He hopes viewers will recognize his genuine personality during his three weeks on television, describing himself as a fun individual who enjoys playing pranks.

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Cast And Show Launch Details

Wayne Rooney will join a diverse lineup of contestants for the new season. The cast includes actress Joanna Page, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian Sharky, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, radio presenter Ricky Wilson, presenter AJ Odudu, former Strictly Come Dancing winner Claire Sweeney, reality star Jack Skipper, journalist Mariella Frostrup, and model Leomie Anderson.

Comedian Leigh Francis is also expected to arrive late in the filming schedule. The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! series is scheduled to begin broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 pm on Monday, November 16. The show promises to test the resilience of these celebrities as they face jungle challenges and campfire talks in a stark contrast to the luxury hotel stays Rooney has experienced upon his arrival.