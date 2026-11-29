Wayne Rooney stunned viewers by solving a kookaburra and wombat math riddle in seconds on I'm A Celebrity, winning chocolate buttons for the camp.

Former football legend Wayne Rooney demonstrated rapid problem-solving skills that earned him the title of mathematical genius among fans watching I'm A Celebrity with Me and My Girlfriend.

Rooney, aged 41, correctly answered a complex riddle involving farm animals in lightning speed during a segment designed to win chocolate buttons, his favorite treat.

Also read Coleen Rooney Arrives in Australia to Support Wayne Ahead of I'm a Celebrity Eviction

After Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page completed the Say What You Sea challenge, the remaining campmates faced a specific question to determine their reward.

The riddle stated: On my farm there are kookaburras and wombats, there are eighteen legs and seven heads in total. How many kookaburras are there?

While other campmates attempted to solve the puzzle by counting on their fingers, Rooney instantly called out the correct answer of five kookaburras.

Rooney's Mathematical Prowess

The football star's ability to solve the algebraic word problem immediately baffled his peers and delighted the audience watching the ITV broadcast.

Fellow celebrities celebrated his speed by chanting his name repeatedly before enjoying the chocolate buttons he secured for the group.

Social media users expressed shock at his quick thinking, with many noting that his performance was impressive enough to rival professional game show experts.

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Viewers compared his mental agility to that of Oxford-educated mathematician Rachel Riley, suggesting he could give the Countdown host a serious run for her money.

One fan wrote that Professor Hannah Fry would be proud of his skills, while another commented that Rooney was surprisingly good at maths after multiple instances of working things out quickly.

Social Media Reaction and Comparisons

The online response to Rooney's performance was overwhelmingly positive, with users labeling him a hidden gem in numerical computation.

Many commentators felt that the former footballer showed depths of intellect that had not been widely recognized outside of sports contexts.

Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to campaign for Rooney to replace Rachel Riley on Countdown, citing his ability to handle pressure and complex questions.

One viewer admitted the question boggled their head, but noted that Rooney handled it with no problem at all, further cementing his status as a maths wizard.

The consensus among fans was that his quick calculation demonstrated a level of intelligence that surprised many who were only familiar with his athletic career.

Bushtucker Trial Success and Camp Dynamics

Rooney also played a key role in the Friday episode of the ITV show by helping his team win all twelve stars in the Toxic Terror Bushtucker Trial.

The group, consisting of AJ, Ricky, Leomie, and Rooney, successfully completed the challenge to bring treats and comforts back to the camp.

The trial involved removing stars from toxic barrels filled with slime and passing them through chambers containing critters and jungle nasties.

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Ricky retrieved stars using only his mouth, while the others lay in individual chambers to move the stars toward a yellow safe zone at the bottom.

AJ had to contend with crickets and worms, while Leomie faced rotten fruit, vegetables, and offal during their respective stages of the trial.

Rooney's Composure Under Pressure

Rooney remained calm while covered in green ants, describing the sensation to hosts Ant and Dec as similar to using a recovery machine for injuries.

He compared the vibrations of the ants to therapeutic technology, showing a relaxed demeanor that impressed the show's presenters.

When informed that the pressure was now on him to finish the task, Rooney responded with confidence, joking that pressure is for tyres and referencing his friend Alan Shearer.

He mentioned missing Shearer's presence on Match of the Day, a comment that prompted humorous banter from the hosts about the former striker watching the show.

Despite the lighthearted teasing, Rooney completed the trial successfully, ensuring the team secured the maximum reward for their efforts.

Reflections on Sacrifice and Camp Life

Sharky, who sacrificed his phone call so others could speak to family, admitted to feeling weird after not receiving a call the previous night.

He noted that seeing his campmates refreshed from their conversations highlighted the value of that time, even though he missed out personally.

Sharky expressed amazement at seeing his peers speak with their loved ones and appreciated the emotional benefit they gained from the opportunity.

The incident underscored the emotional complexities of camp life, where personal sacrifices are made for the benefit of the group.

Rooey's performance in both the math challenge and the physical trial demonstrated his versatility and ability to contribute to the camp's success in diverse ways.