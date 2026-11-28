Former football star Wayne Rooney stunned viewers by solving a complex animal leg riddle instantly on I'm A Celebrity, sparking comparisons to Rachel Riley.

Wayne Rooney demonstrated impressive mathematical aptitude during a recent episode of I'm A Celebrity, earning the title of mathematical genius from impressed television audiences. The former football legend, aged 41, correctly solved a complex riddle involving animal legs and heads in mere seconds while competing on the popular ITV reality series.

Rooney Solves Kookaburra Math Riddle Instantly

Wayne Rooney provided the correct answer of five kookaburras after campmates Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page successfully completed the Say What You Sea challenge. The remaining campers were presented with a specific problem: their farm contained kookaburras and wombats with a total of eighteen legs and seven heads. The group needed to determine the exact number of kookaburras to win chocolate buttons, which is the preferred treat for the sports icon.

Also read Coleen Rooney Arrives in Australia to Support Wayne Ahead of I'm a Celebrity Eviction

While several campmates attempted to count on their fingers and became visibly baffled by the arithmetic, Wayne calculated the solution almost immediately. He raised his hand and confidently called out the number five, which was the accurate answer. The other celebrities erupted in celebration, chanting his name repeatedly before enjoying the chocolate reward.

Viewers Compare Rooney to Countdown Star Rachel Riley

Television fans took to social media platform X to express their astonishment at the sudden display of numeracy skills by the well-known athlete. Many viewers suggested that the 41-year-old footballer should appear on the long-running game show Countdown, noting that his rapid calculation abilities were on par with those of mathematician Rachel Riley.

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One viewer remarked that Professor Hannah Fry would be proud of the performance, while another described Rooney as a mathematical genius. Fans continued to post comments stating that he could give Rachel Riley a run for her money, highlighting his hidden depths and quick mental processing.

Several comments on the platform indicated that the former star had previously shown similar capabilities in other instances. One viewer noted that the question had bogged their own mind, whereas Rooney handled it with ease. The collective online reaction included campaigns for the football legend to replace the current Countdown host due to his impressive speed.

Campmates Conquer Toxic Terror Bushtucker Trial

In addition to the mental challenge, the I'm A Celebrity campmates participated in a physical challenge called Toxic Terror. AJ Pritchard, Wayne Rooney, Ricky Whittle, and Leomie Anderson worked together to retrieve twelve stars from toxic barrels filled with slime. The objective required them to pass the stars through various chambers filled with insects and other jungle creatures.

Ricky Whittle was tasked with retrieving stars from the barrels using only his mouth, while the other three participants lay in individual chambers to transport the items. AJ Pritchard had to deal with crickets and worms during his turn. Leomie Anderson faced obstacles involving rotten fruit, vegetables, and offal while moving the stars forward.

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Rooney Handles Ants Calmly During Final Stage

Wayne Rooney received green ants during the final stage of the trial but remained remarkably composed throughout the experience. When hosts Ant and Dec commented on the pressure, the footballer joked that there is a machine that helps athletes recover from injuries and that the sensation felt like little vibrations.

Ant McPartlin then mentioned that Alan Shearer would say pressure is for tyres, to which Rooney replied that he misses seeing Shearer on Match of the Day. Dec joked that Shearer would be watching with a large glass of red wine, while Ant noted that he had originally voted for the trial. Despite the banter, Rooney completed the task successfully.

The four contestants managed to win all twelve stars for their team, bringing delight to the camp. However, campmate Sharky expressed feeling strange after sacrificing his phone call to allow others time with family. He observed that seeing his teammates speak to loved ones was amazing, even though he did not receive that same personal connection during the night.