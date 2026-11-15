Wayne Rooney Skydives in I'm A Celebrity After Stopping Alcohol

Wayne Rooney conquers his fear of heights during an I'm A Celebrity skydive, while also participating in a disgusting food challenge inside the jungle camp.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, aged 41, faced his first major trial upon entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle, participating in a bizarre drinking challenge that involved a thick pink liquid known as the prawn star martini. Despite maintaining a sobriety streak for the past six months and adhering to a strict healthier diet, Rooney was forced to suck the revolting mixture through a straw and spit it into a bucket.

Rooney Overcomes Heights Phobia

Wayne Rooney successfully completed a terrifying skydive as part of his initial challenge in the I'm A Celebrity camp, filmed on Saturday, effectively conquering his long-standing fear of heights. The former professional athlete, who had previously cancelled helicopter jump bookings on three separate occasions due to anxiety, touched down on a beach on Australia's Gold Coast with a broad smile. Industry insiders noted that the producers specifically selected this intense physical task to test Rooney, who has always been nervous about helicopters and high altitudes, resulting in a surprising and enthusiastic response from the star.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Life Changes After Quitting Alcohol

Stomach-Churning Jungle Trials

Rooney tackled the gruesome prawn star martini trial alongside new campmates Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. While Rooney appeared to handle the situation with good humor, Burrows struggled visibly alongside him during the segment. The group, which also includes future arrivals like Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, receives their trials from hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, setting the tone for the gritty challenges ahead in the Australian bush.

Health Changes Impact Marriage

The football star recently opened up about his significant lifestyle overhaul, revealing that stopping alcohol consumption has positively affected his marriage to his wife, Coleen. Rooney explained that his decision to quit drinking six months ago has improved both his mental state and his physical appearance, noting that he is eating the healthiest he has ever eaten and has returned to a rigorous training routine. He stated that the sobriety and improved diet have not only enhanced his skin but also created a happier and more stable environment within his home life.

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Historic Contestant Makes History

During the camp activities, Rooney shared laughs with Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan, aged 53, who is participating as the show's first wheelchair contestant. This historic inclusion adds a new dimension to the series, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the celebrity campers. Rooney's interactions with Adepitan provided moments of levity amidst the grueling physical and mental tests designed by the production team to break down the celebrities' defenses.

Weight Loss Debunked Speculation

Despite public speculation that Rooney's physical transformation was due to weight-loss injections, the athlete insisted his changes resulted solely from natural lifestyle adjustments. He attributed his improved health and clearer skin to a combination of cutting out alcohol, eating nutritious foods, and re-establishing a consistent exercise regimen. Rooney emphasized that losing weight naturally has had a beneficial impact on his overall well-being, reinforcing his commitment to a healthier way of living as he navigates the demands of the jungle survival show.