Wayne Rooney opens up about his battle with alcohol and significant weight loss during his appearance in I'm A Celeb, praising wife Coleen for her support amid ratings slump.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has revealed he has not consumed alcohol for six months as he undergoes a dramatic physical transformation during his participation in the ITV reality series I'm A Celeb. The 41-year-old football icon, who has recently pivoted from football management to media work, showcased his slimmer physique while wading through a creek in the Australian jungle alongside fellow campmates.

Rooney Details Past Alcohol Addiction

Rooney opened up to his fellow contestants about the depth of his previous struggles with substance abuse, which he attributed to the intense pressures of professional football and sudden wealth. He described a period in his early twenties where he would drink non-stop for two days at a time to avoid social interactions, a habit that eventually reached a critical breaking point when his eldest son, Kai, found him unconscious on a pool table.

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Speaking to campmate and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Rooney explained how the cycle of binge drinking allowed him to function on the pitch by scoring goals on Saturdays, masking the severe damage to his personal life. He admitted that the alcohol caused him to miss out on valuable time with his children and led to significant off-pitch mistakes, noting that the realization of losing his family stability was the primary catalyst for his decision to quit drinking entirely.

Physical Transformation and Family Support

Rooney recently lost three stone in weight, a change that stands in stark contrast to his appearance on a beach in Barbados over the New Year. Although rumors circulated that he was using prescription weight-loss injections, the former striker insisted his physical change resulted from stopping alcohol consumption and adopting a healthier routine. He emphasized that being clean and present with his family is the happiest state he has ever experienced.

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The ex-player credited his wife, Coleen Rooney, with being his absolute rock throughout his recovery process. Coleen, who was the runner-up in the 2024 series of I'm A Celeb, has stood by him as he transitions into punditry and podcasting. Wayne acknowledged that his wife's support was instrumental in his survival, stating bluntly that he likely would not be alive today if it were not for her unwavering presence and guidance.

Ratings Impact and Jungle Competition

Despite Rooney being the runaway favorite to win the competition and earning an estimated £800,000 for his appearance, the current series has suffered a notable decline in viewership. The show launched with an average audience of 4.8 million viewers, marking the lowest opening figures in the program's history, with the premiere episode peaking at 5.6 million, a drop of almost two million compared to the previous year's launch.

The 2025 series opener had drawn 6.6 million viewers on average, but this year's premiere, which was scheduled on a Monday for the first time due to England football fixtures, struggled to match those numbers. However, the show retained dominance among the 16 to 34 demographic, securing an 80 percent share of TV set viewing and remaining ITV's most-watched non-sport program for that age group, suggesting that while total numbers have dipped, its core youth appeal remains strong.