Wayne Rooney's Friends Predict He Will Snap Over I'm A Celeb Rations

Former Manchester United pals Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes say Wayne Rooney may crack once hunger sets in on I'm A Celeb. Friends also say he could win the ITV series.

Wayne Rooney's former Manchester United team-mates believe the 41-year-old former footballer will struggle once hunger sets in during his stay in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Rooney is among the famous faces travelling to Australia for the ITV reality series, where celebrities face Bushtucker Trials and creepy crawlies. He was pictured arriving in Brisbane on Monday, alongside YouTuber Sharky, who is also named as Sharmarke Mohamud.

Friends of Rooney say the food rations, rather than the trials themselves, could prove to be his biggest challenge on the show. Their predictions were made during an appearance on The Good The Bad and The Football podcast, where the pair discussed how the 41-year-old might cope with the conditions in the Australian camp.

Also read Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity with £1.5 Million Salary

Friends Predict Rooney Will Snap Over Jungle Food

Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes both predicted that Wayne Rooney will snap once he becomes hungry in the jungle. Butt said he wanted to see Rooney flip during the series, pointing to the lack of food and sleep, as well as mosquito bites, as likely triggers for a breakdown.

Butt suggested that whatever happens, the series will be entertaining. He said Rooney would be funny on screen and added that he could win the competition. Scholes agreed that going without food was what angers people most, and said Rooney would either be hilarious or flip his lid, adding that he could bang someone.

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Caffeine Cut and Pepper Plan Ahead of Camp

Rooney has reportedly already given up coffee to prepare for the challenge ahead. Actor James Nelson-Joyce, who is also a friend of Rooney, said the former sports star had cut caffeine out completely so he would not suffer withdrawal symptoms during his time on the programme.

Nelson-Joyce said Rooney had told him that he had not had caffeine for weeks. Butt also said he had spoken to Rooney before the trip to Australia, and that Rooney had confessed he planned to smuggle white pepper into the camp to improve the taste of meals. Butt said he had laughed at the idea, warning that Rooney would be caught.

Chloe Burrows Bond and Social Media Rivals

Rooney has already formed a connection with Love Island star Chloe Burrows before entering the camp, according to The Mail on Sunday. The pair bonded during the charity football match Soccer Aid, where they played together on the same team in May, while talks about the I'm A Celeb booking were well underway.

A source said the pair had a catch-up about how they both felt about the show, and that they already knew they were heading into the jungle. The source added that it would be great to watch their friendship grow once they are in camp.

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Scholes also insisted that Rooney has a strong chance of winning the series. He said the main obstacle could be the social media stars in the line-up, naming YouTubers and streamers who can attract millions of votes. Rooney follows his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as runner-up on I'm A Celebrity in 2024, and will now test whether the former footballer can handle hunger, rationing and the competition in the Australian jungle.