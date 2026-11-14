Wayne Rooney Reveals Weight Loss and Marriage Recovery After Quitting Alcohol

Wayne Rooney details how quitting alcohol six months ago helped him lose three stone and save his marriage to Coleen before joining I'm A Celebrity. Read more about his transformation.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has publicly disclosed that abstaining from alcohol for the past six months has significantly improved both his physical health and his relationship with wife Coleen Rooney. The 41-year-old striker is preparing to enter the jungle for the upcoming season of the ITV reality series 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', which begins tomorrow. This announcement follows a period of public struggle where alcoholism nearly destroyed his 18-year marriage.

Recovery Timeline and Physical Transformation

Wayne Rooney stated that he stopped drinking six months ago, a decision that has resulted in an impressive weight loss of three stone. He emphasized that this physical transformation is not due to weight-loss injections, as some speculation suggested, but rather the result of simple lifestyle changes. By eliminating alcohol, he has adopted a healthier diet, resumed regular training routines, and improved his overall well-being. The striker noted that reducing alcohol consumption has positively affected his skin and general health, allowing him to look his best for his upcoming television appearance.

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Marrying the Challenges of Alcohol Dependence

The former footballer admitted that his relationship with alcohol reached a critical point where he felt he had gone too far, leaving him struggling massively. He credited Coleen with saving his life, stating that he would be dead if she had not intervened to help him overcome his addiction. Their journey to recovery was documented in the fly-on-the-wall television series 'The Real Rooneys', which highlighted severe tensions caused by his nightlife. In the show, Coleen considered separating from him after incidents such as leaving her to care for their children while he recovered from a hangover during a family holiday in Portugal.

Impact on Family Dynamics and Children

The couple's children, aged 17-year-old Kai, 13-year-old Klay, ten-year-old Kit, and eight-year-old Cass, were directly affected by the family's past struggles. With the couple now in a much happier place, Wayne Rooney feels that their marriage is stronger than ever. However, the separation required for his TV show will impact the family unit. The older boys will remain at home because they are embarrassed by their father's participation in the reality series. Coleen, aged 40, will fly to Australia with their two youngest sons to support Wayne during the broadcast.

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Competitive Spirit and Reality TV Ambitions

Wayne Rooney is eager to compete in the Bushtucker Trials, which include challenges involving foods like camel's brain, bull's penis, pig's anus, and fermented duck eggs. He recently arrived at Brisbane airport looking in good shape, having also undergone cosmetic procedures including a nose job and Invisalign treatment to improve his smile. Although Coleen finished as the runner-up in the 2024 series, won by McFly singer Danny Jones, Wayne is confident he can perform better. He expressed pride in his wife's achievement but admitted he hopes to take home the crown himself.

Emotional Toll of Separation and Next Steps

While Wayne has experience living away from his family, such as during his tenure as manager of DC United in Washington, he anticipates the current situation will be emotionally difficult. He highlighted the strangeness of having no contact with his family during the first week of filming. Despite these challenges, he remains focused on getting through the experience. He plans to lose further weight on the show's limited diet of beans and rice, continuing the healthy habits that have defined his recent transformation.